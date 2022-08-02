3 Premier League clubs that have spent the least amount in transfer market so far

We are just a few days away from the commencement of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Arsenal will kick off the top-flight campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5.

In preparation for the new campaign, clubs in the Premier League have been busy in the transfer market, recruiting players to strengthen their squads.

We have seen a good number of top deals being completed by clubs in the English top-flight. They have not shied away from spending to rope in players they believe would help increase their level of competitiveness.

Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Leeds United and even newly-promoted Nottingham Forest have spent considerable amounts on bringing in new players.

However, some Premier League clubs have been quite idle in the current transfer market. Due to one reason or the other, these clubs have been rigid in spendung the cash

This article will take a look at the three Premier League clubs that have spent the least so far in the transfer market.

#3 Brighton & Hove Albion - €19.6 million

Brighton & Hove Albion v RCD Espanyol - Pre-Season Friendly

Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion were one of the smaller Premier League teams who impressed the most last season. They accumulated 51 points in the previous campaign, finishing ninth in the league, their highest ever finish in the top-flight.

No doubt, they will be looking to better last season's performance in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Seagulls have not done much in the transfer market to bolster their chances of picking a European competition ticket. They have completed just two signings so far, which has cost them €19.6 million.

Striker Julio Enciso joined from Paraguayan club Liberted, while winger Simon Adingra was brought in from Danish side Nordsjaelland. The latter was then sent on loan to Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.

#2 AFC Bournemouth - €11.9 million

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

Bournemouth are one of the three clubs who gained promotion to the top-flight last season alongside Fulham and Nottingham Forest. The Cherries finished second in the Championship, returning to the Premier League after their relegation in the 2019-20 season.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have made a few signings to increase their chances of staying in the top-flight. However, Bournemouth have been a bit inactive in the transfer market.

So far, they have made just three signings this summer, two of which have been free transfers. Both Joe Rothwell Fredericks joined for free from Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United respectively.

The only spending they've made so far is the €11.9m paid for 23-year-old midfielder Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough.

#1 Leicester City - €0

Leicester City v Sevilla - Pre-Season Friendly

Leicester City are the only club in the Premier League, or even in Europe's top seven leagues, yet to make any signings this summer. The Foxes have been completely inactive in the transfer market so far.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been linked to quite a few players, but no deal has been completed. Leicester have not let any of their key players from last season leave the club, except for Ademola Lookman, whose loan deal from RB Leipzig wasn't renewed.

The transfer window runs until September, which means the 2015-16 league champions could still change the status quo.

