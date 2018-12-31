3 Premier league clubs to be relegated after the 2018-19 season!!!

Premier League, often referred to as the English Premier League, is one of the most challenging league in the world. The Premier League was founded on 20th February 1992 and is considered to be one of the most watched football league in the world.

The league is synonymous for keeping the audiences on the edge and always intrigued by giving surprising results with frequent duels in team standings.

After every season, 3 teams are relegated and 3 teams are promoted in the championship. At the end of 2017-18, we witnessed the relegation of West Brom Albion, Swansea City, and Stoke City. While the Fulham, Cardiff City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers had reinstated their positions in the Premier League as the newly promoted clubs.

Here are the 3 clubs who are likely to be relegated at the end of 2018-19 season.

FULHAM F.C.

When the season went underway, Fulham squad looked really good on papers. The club had purchased some good set of players in the summer transfer window. After the end of game week 19, Fulham with a leaking defense is lying at the 19th position in the table. So far, they have conceded 43 goals in 19 matches, highest in the league.

Another reason for their downfall was that the new players were not able to adapt to the playing style of coach Slaviša Jokanović. He has been replaced by former PL champion coach Claudio Ranieri, who has won his first match as the new coach. The club is up against Huddersfield town who is at the bottom of the table and nothing but a win is much needed for their survival.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN A.F.C.

Last season, Huddersfield Town was under the radar to get relegated. Towards the end of last season, a draw against Chelsea helped them stay in the premier league for another season. But this year, they have been really poor in the attack and scored only 12 goals in 19 games with a ratio of 0.6 goals per game, lowest by any club in the season. The team has also conceded 34 goals.

A team should perform well, either in attack or defense and it seems they are lacking in both. The club has lost 6 league games in a row in which they have conceded 12 goals. Their next few games are against the relegation-threatened teams like Fulham, Burnley and those games could decide their future in the Premier League.

SOUTHAMPTON F.C.

Southampton club is a selling club and it seems that this season, this policy has finally caught up to them. Last season, the club finished at 17th position and won only 7 league games. A lot of changes were expected to strengthen the squad and the club bought as well as loaned some players. In this process, few key players like Dusan Tadic and Sofiane Boufal left the club, who had played a momentous role in their survival last season. The steep road ahead for the new players, already facing a hard time, as the club is in the relegation zone and heading towards the championship football.

