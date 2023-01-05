3 Premier League clubs without a win in their first 3 games after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022-23 Premier League season returned on the 26th of December 2022 following a short break due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For the 20 teams, the marathon continues once again as they fight for the league title, European qualification, and also relegation.

A couple of teams have been able to find their rhythm quickly since the resumption of the league on Boxing Day. Notable mentions include the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, among others.

However, for some teams, it hasn't been all rosy since the league resumed. A couple are even without a win in their first three games and this article will take a look at three such teams.

#3 Bournemouth

The Cherries are one of three Premier League teams without a win in three games since the restart of the 2022-23 league campaign.

Gary O'Neil's team has since lost games against the likes of Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United, conceding seven goals without scoring any.

For Bournemouth, the 2022 FIFA World Cup break probably came at the wrong time as they were picking up a string of impressive results.

They picked up back-to-back wins against Everton in the league and Carabao Cup by 4-1 and 3-0 scorelines respectively.

16th-placed Bournemouth will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league when they take on in-form Brentford.

#2 Leicester City

Another Premier League side that's also without a win in three games is Leicester City. Brendan Rogers' team was recently beaten by Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Fulham.

The Foxes have conceded a total of six goals during their last three outings while scoring one against Liverpool.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup break in November, Leicester City were on a four-game winning streak in all competitions. They defeated the likes of Everton, Newport, MK Dons, and West Ham United.

Their next league fixture will come against Nottingham Forest on the 14th of January. They are currently 13th on the log with 17 points after 18 games.

#1 Everton

Frank Lampard's Everton team is also experiencing a difficult start to the resumption of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton have failed to win their first three games since the restart. However, their winless streak dates back to the 29th of October when they picked up their last victory against Crystal Palace.

The Toffees have lost to Wolves and Brighton since the restart on Boxing Day. They, however, managed to secure a hard-fought draw on the road against Manchester City.

Everton are currently 18th on the log with 15 points after 18 games. Lampard's team will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton next.

