3 Premier League managers at risk of losing their jobs

Sarri has done an incredible job since becoming the new manager of Chelsea

With Maurizio Sarri thriving as the new Chelsea manager, his position looks extremely secure at this point in time. Chelsea is off to a blistering start in the new Premier League campaign, after winning all four matches. The club is now in second place, behind Liverpool, because of a slightly inferior goal difference.

Unai Emery is another man who took over a Premier League club before the season began. The Spaniard did not enjoy the best of starts in England as they suffered two consecutive defeats. However, Arsenal currently seems a little more rejuvenated after securing victories over West Ham and Cardiff City.

Although there are a few notable managers thriving in the league, there are others who have to start worrying about their job. It is common to see clubs changing managers as soon as the results do not prove to be favourable. As of now, no one has been sacked. However, it is just a matter of time that one of them will be asked to leave the club, henceforth becoming the first manager of this season to be fired. Here is a look at the three managers at risk of losing their jobs.

#3 Manuel Pellegrini

Pellegrini is the only manager yet to get a point

West Ham remains the only club in the English Premier to have not gotten a single point after four matches. The Chilean was brought in as a replacement for David Moyes who left after the season came to an end. Many fans were left disappointed after the club finished in 13th place, but things could have gone a lot worse.

The Hammers previously played in European competition. However, even though it is still pretty early into the new season, it seems like a daunting and uphill challenge for Pellegrini to bring West Ham into the top six. In fact, his position as the club's manager may not even last long. During the summer transfer window, West Ham welcomed many new signings. Jack Wilshere joined the London club on a free transfer after his contract with Arsenal ended. Felipe Anderson also signed for the club in a record deal from Lazio. However, Pellegrini's men have indeed suffered a slow start to the season despite bringing in many stars.

Although it is understandable that it takes time for a new manager to significantly change things in the club, Pellegrini is not a man without any experience in England. He had previously managed Manchester City and even guided his side to the title. For other clubs which have changed managers such as Chelsea and Arsenal, they are faring considerably better than West Ham. In light of this winless streak, Tony Cascarino believes that Pellegrini should face the sack.

Pressure is certainly mounting on the 64-year-old. Last season, Crystal Palace decided to call it a day after Frank de Boer failed to win a single point from the opening four matches. Given that the internationals are due to begin, Pellegrini ought to make good use of the time to examine what has gone wrong. They will face Everton as soon as the league resumes. Losing that match could be the pivotal point which may lead to his sacking.

