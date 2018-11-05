3 Premier League managers who might get sacked anytime now

Wagner could be the first manager to be sacked

It is truly indeed a surprise that no Premier League manager has been sacked up till this point in the competition. By convention, those clubs who have been underperforming would have started to appoint new managers in October but there seem to be no signs of any change in the managerial personnel.

A couple of clubs in the bottom three of the table have produced shocking results, yet the in-charge continue to have backing from the board which has come as a surprise for many fans. Take for instance, Huddersfield have not won a single game in EPL this season, but David Wagner is still the person in charge of the players.

Jose Mourinho has somehow managed to relieve some pressure off his position after seeing Manchester United return to a winning run thanks to Anthony Martial and his other team-mates, but not everyone is like the Special One. The players may need a change of managers before improvements can be seen.

There are three managers in England who can be sacked as soon as one can possibly think of. Because of the subpar performances from their players, these managers will have to face the music sooner or later unless they can bring positivity to the results. Here is a look at the three managers who may get the sacking soon.

#3 Mark Hughes

Hughes was apologetic towards his side's abysmal performance against Manchester City

The standards at St Mary's have dipped greatly over the last few years. From a club that qualifies for the Europa League to one that is now trying to avoid the relegation battle. Hughes suffered an embarrassing 6-1 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend. Nearly a year ago, Hughes was sacked as the manager of Stoke City after a poor run of results. Now, history seems to be repeating itself for the manager.

Southampton have won just one game in the last 10 matches and conceded a whopping number of 20 goals. No doubt that the Citizens are on a different level as compared to the Saints, it is worrying that the club was unable to score against Newcastle United as well as Bournemouth.

Hughes and his team will soon face Watford, Leicester City, Manchester United and many other higher ranked clubs. If he is unable to rectify the problem with his players and their style of play, the Welsh manager may be asked to leave soon.

Last season, the Saints barely survived the relegation battle under the 55-year-old manager. However, it appears that the summer transfer window has not aided in improving the squad and Hughes is already facing trouble once again. It could be the time for Southampton to change managers or be prepared to be dropped to the Championship next season.

