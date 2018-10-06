×
3 Premier League matches to tune into this weekend

Jaimer Dela Cruz
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    06 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST

Liverpool v Manchester City - Champions League Quarter Final
Klopp vs Guardiola

With the second week of the UEFA Champions League in the books, the English Premier League is back!

In the eighth round of the Premier League in, movements in the league table are inevitable. Liverpool FC slipped down to second and are on quite a dry spell having lost to Napoli in their Champions League encounter and sharing the spoils with Chelsea in their last encounter in the PL.

Manchester City then took advantage of the slump by The Reds and moved up to first while Manchester United slipped down to 10th after a disappointing defeat against West Ham United. We now look into the top three premier league matches to watch for this week.

#1 Tottenham vs Cardiff City - 06/10/2018

Currently, on a roll with two consecutive wins in the league, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to extend their winning run to three after a valiant performance despite their defeat at the hands of FC Barcelona in the mid-week Champions League tie.

Despite Harry Kane being back to his old self after scoring against the Blaugrana, Mauricio Pochettino will still miss the services of Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen who are all out for their match against Cardiff City due to injury.

Pochettino still has several players to call upon as the likes of Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Heung-Min Son can be brought in.

On the other hand, in spite of facing a win-less Cardiff City, they still have to be careful as the Bluebirds have shown signs of life. After losing a tight encounter against Burnley last week, they will look to upset the giants and earn their first three points in the league at the hands of Tottenham.

After two matches against London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, Cardiff made a promising statement in their 2nd of September encounter against Arsenal where the gunners needed to go down the stretch to earn their victory at the city of Cardiff Stadium.

Jaimer Dela Cruz
Contributor with Sportskeeda Writes on my own blog called "Ang Tito Mong Football Blogger" Member of the Ultras Filipinas Avid Football fan FC Barcelona supporter
