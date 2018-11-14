×
3 Premier League players who will become legends once they retire soon

Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
101   //    14 Nov 2018, 20:01 IST

Over the years, fans from across the globe have expressed their love and adoration for the legends of the beautiful game. Becoming a legend in any team takes commitment, a natural talent and sheer quality – to name a few characteristics.

In light of this, some Premier League clubs have had football masterminds who transcended the game itself and cemented themselves as one-club wonders in a seemingly effortless manner. Players like Ryan Giggs for Manchester United; John Terry for Chelsea; and Steven Gerrard for Liverpool.

Hindsight is indeed a useful tool for highlighting the notable players of the past. However, for the purposes of this article, it is necessary to predict three future Premier League legends who are currently playing today.

#1 Phil Jagielka

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

First on the list is Everton’s rock of a centre-back, Phil Jagielka, who has also enjoyed time playing for the English national team.

As the club captain, Jagielka has proven work-ethic and brilliant leadership characteristics which have cemented his place at Goodison Park since 2007. He has proven himself as a versatile player for the club, due to scoring a goal every so often – a trait that has seen him even win the Everton Goal of the Season award in the 2014-15 season.

#2 Mark Noble

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

The 31-year-old current captain of West Ham United has given his utmost to the club as a central midfielder for well over a decade. Known for his sharpshooting abilities on penalties, Noble has represented the English national team at a youth level.

The commitment and hard work that Noble has given to his teammates and his club are unquestionable; while his leadership qualities make him a tactical player both on and off the pitch.

#3 Andy King

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League

The Foxes midfielder has spent nearly his entire senior career wearing the now-famous Leicester City blue. King is the club’s highest scoring midfielder of all-time – a rather remarkable statistic when taking into account Leicester City’s incredible and utterly astounding Premier League-winning season in 2016.

Andy King is additionally an experienced Welsh international, proving his class for both club and country.

Although this is by no means a comprehensive list in any way, it is useful to examine the landscape of the modern game and make predictions as to what the future may hold.

Please feel free to comment your thoughts concerning this brief list.

Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United Leicester City Phil Jagielka Mark Noble Club Legends Leisure Reading
Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer from Cape Town, South Africa.
