3 Premier League records Liverpool can break this season

15 wins in 18 games and top of the table over Christmas! It couldn't be any better start to the Premier League campaign for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds are cruising in the Premier League and of course are favourites to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Liverpool have been fantastic since the start of Premier League's edition of 2018-19

Arguably, this Liverpool side is their best side in the last two decades and it wouldn't be wrong at all to insist that Klopp has become successful to inject some stability and reliability in all the departments over the period and has made his side more balanced. Of course, The Anfield club is backed with a stunning transfer window which has seen numerous top talents in Europe coming to the Red Half of Merseyside.

Particularly, their defensive line has massively improved this campaign while Salah and co. are doing their business in front of goal. The 2018-19 season looks relay promising for the Reds and they could break numerous records this term.

Here are three amazing records Liverpool can break in the remaining chunk of the campaign.

#3 Fewest goals conceded in a single Premier League season

Current Record Holder- 15 (Chelsea, 2004-05)

Liverpool's defence has immensely improved this season

Jose Mourinho's phenomenal 2004-05 Chelsea side broke numerous records and fewest goals conceded (15) in a single Premier League season was one of those.

It would be very difficult for Liverpool to break this glorious defensive record but with their backline's current form, it looks within a reach.

The arrival of Virgil Van Dijk has seen a massive industrial revolution in Reds' backline while Alisson has provided much more reliability in front of Liverpool's goal. The Brazilian has broken the record of most clean sheets by a debutant in Liverpool's history and has barely put a wrong foot this season.

However, immense consistency would be required from Liverpool's backline to overcome the figures set by Chelsea's 2004-05 side.

(All stats courtesy: premierleague.com/stats)

