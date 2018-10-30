×
3 probable long-term replacements for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
424   //    30 Oct 2018, 11:23 IST

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid after their 5-1 loss to Barcelona
Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid after their 5-1 loss to Barcelona

The summer of 2018 was a time of monumental change for Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane departing the Bernabeu in search of a new adventure and a much-needed break from management. The Frenchman's successor came in the form of former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui, who even jeopardised his national side's chances by swapping La Roja for Los Blancos only a matter of days before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

Zidane would prove a tough act to follow for any manager given his three successive Champions League triumphs and one LaLiga title during his two and a half seasons at the helm.

Any incoming manager should ideally be given patience, the owner's financial backing and the unwavering support of the fans. Fiorentino Perez, however, is as ruthless as owners come, with the Spaniard sparing no thought for reputations, egos or past successes.

Lopetegui's start, however, proved nothing short of a nightmare, with Real still on fourteen points after the 5-1 hiding against Barcelona. With just over a quarter of the season gone, Perez decided to relieve the 52-year-old of his managerial duties and look for somebody to steady the ship. Here are three candidates for the Real Madrid job. 

#1 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte could be seen as a replacement for Lopategui
Antonio Conte could be seen as a replacement for Lopategui

The charismatic and lively Italian, Antonio Conte, would bring some energy and enthusiasm to a club feeling rather underwhelmed after their historic successes in recent years. Conte took over a Chelsea team in a near-identical position to the one faced by the Madrid side, with the players demotivated, devoid of confidence and disinterested in life at the club.

With a different formation and an injection of life, Conte took the London club from mid-table to the Premier League's summit, with the Italian following that up with an FA Cup triumph during the following season. The former Juventus manager, however, does prioritise defensive solidity, with his characteristic 3-5-2 formation key to his team's ability to keep teams out.

The Los Blancos faithful are some of the most demanding fans in the world and expect players to thrill and entertain as well as securing the necessary results. Conte's defensive style may prove a sticking point for some of the Madrid faithful given the attacking artillery available to the manager.

Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
19-year-old student. Loves all things tennis and football
