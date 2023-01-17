3 problem areas for Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of their bitter rivals FC Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday, January 15. Goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri were enough to seal the result for Barca despite a late consolation effort from Karim Benzema.

The loss highlighted Madrid's poor form lately, as Los Blancos have won just four of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Since returning from the FIFA World Cup break, Madrid have only scored 3 goals from open play; Benzema's second goal against Real Valladolid, the consolation goal against Barcelona, and Rodrygo's second-half strike against CP Cacereño in the Copa del Rey.

Madrid are currently 3 points behind Barcelona in La Liga with a tough away game against Athletic Club on the horizon. Here's a look at 3 problem areas that Los Blancos will need to focus on in order to get back on track:

#3. Squad Depth

Real Madrid v Valencia CF - Super Copa de España

Squad depth has been a recurring issue for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2022-23 campaign. The 2022 summer transfer window saw several veteran players such as Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Isco all leave the club.

Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni were the only two players that were signed during that window and Real Madrid have remained adamant that they are happy with their squad as it is currently constructed.

Failing to replace the likes of Marcelo and Bale in the squad has meant that several players have had to play out of position to fill those roles. Federico Valverde, a midfielder by trade, has played the majority of his minutes on the right-wing for Madrid this season. David Alaba, a centre-back, has had to deputize for Ferland Mendy at left-back.

In the Clasico loss, Toni Kroos had to fill in for the injured Tchouameni in the defensive midfield role. The squad desperately needs reinforcements in what has already been a physically grueling season.

#2. The Fullback positions

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal, Madrid's starters at left-back and right-back respectively, have struggled with poor form and significant injury woes in the last few seasons.

Carvajal missed 14 games last season due to injury, and consistent knocks in the current campaign have seen his form take a dramatic dip. The club's back-up in Lucas Vazquez is currently out with an ankle injury.

Mendy hasn't been at his best lately either. The Frenchman's careless giveaway led to the opening goal in the club's 2-1 loss to Villarreal. With Alaba & Vazquez both out with injuries, Madrid are relying on the likes of Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernández to fill in when required.

#1. The Defense

Real Madrid v Valencia CF - Super Copa de España

Real Madrid's defensive woes have persisted all season. In 16 La Liga matches this season, the side from the Spanish capital have only kept three clean sheets. They came against Getafe, Elche, and Real Valladolid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Both losses were to Barcelona Since Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in 2021, they have only lost by multiple goals TWICE.Both losses were to Barcelona Since Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in 2021, they have only lost by multiple goals TWICE.Both losses were to Barcelona 😬 https://t.co/DjnebYGxX3

With title rivals Barcelona having conceded only 6 goals in La Liga compared to Madrid's 16, Ancelotti's side will need to find solutions at the back in order to limit the goals conceded.

Poll : 0 votes