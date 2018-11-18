3 problems Germany must solve immediately

Germany has struggled to perform throughout the year- both in World Cup and UEFA Nations league.

The horrendous year for Germany continues as they were relegated from group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Netherlands defeated France 2-0 in the encounter which caused Germany's relegation and also, ended 15 game unbeaten streak of the World Champions.

Joachim Loew's winless Germany are at the bottom of the table and they will face Netherlands in their next encounter at Gelsenkirchen on Monday. Currently, Germany are with a goal difference of -4 and ranked 11th in League A of the Nations League behind Poland.

The year 2018 was indeed the worst for Germans in recent times, considering they performed way below the expectations failed miserably at World Cup Finals and in the Nations League.

Although Joachim Loew is still motivating his players after their disappointing relegation, he accepts that results are painful. "For us, the result is obviously painful, but we must accept it", Loew said on Friday.

There is no doubt that Germany will need to improve massively if they hope for any success against Netherlands or in the upcoming EURO Qualifiers. Let us evaluate the three problems Germany must solve as quickly as possible.

#1. Flexibility of the squad :

The versatility, resilience and dynamism of Germans were always a plus point on the pitch. But this had not been the case this year as they failed to go beyond even the group stages in the World Cup.

Joachim Loew was under massive criticism for not selecting Leroy Sane and as evident, it indeed had a massive impact on the result. They were left toothless in their displays as the squad under performed.

Barring a determined Joshua Kimmich, the players failed to adapt to their circumstances and tactics which resulted in massive failures throughout the year. Even the senior players failed to perform according to their roles due to the lack of dynamism

The lack of Germany's flexibility on the pitch was also due to a lack of Plan B. It is a must for any team to have a backup plan but indeed, Germany had no answers when things went south, which has been the case throughout the year.

