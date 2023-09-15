Real Madrid lost their main striker, Karim Benzema, to Al Ittihad during the transfer window. The Frenchman left Los Blancos after 14 trophy-filled years at the club.

The 35-year-old was the major source of goals for the club, and was instrumental in the team’s success across major competitions over the last few years. Following his departure, Real Madrid were expected to sign a top replacement striker, but surprisingly didn't.

With no established number nine at the club, fans can’t help but wonder if the team are strong enough to dominate every competition that they’re in this season. However, a solution could lie inwards this season rather than scouting outside for a replacement. There are three players at the club who could shoulder the resonsibilities that the Frenchman did so diligently for 14 years.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at these three players.

#3 Joselu

Joselu was signed from Espanyol on a season-long loan deal and has returned to the club after 11 years. But because he wasn’t signed for a record fee or the fact that he isn’t a high-profile player, his transfer seems to have gone under the radar.

Joselu might be considered a low-key signing, but a look at his stats shows he might turn out to be a surprise signing if well utilized. He scored 17 goals and gave four assists in 38 games across competitions for Espanyol last season. He was the third-highest goalscorer in the league. Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, were the only strikers who scored more league goals than him.

Before joining Espanyol, he was at Alaves, where he spent three years. During his time at the club, Joselu did not score less than 11 goals in each season. If he could be this productive in a team that was mainly just playing for survival in the league, just imagine what he could achieve in a top team like Real Madrid.

Joselu has scored one goal and given one assist in four league games so far this season. It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti would trust him with an important role in the team this campaign.

#2 Vinicius Junior

The rise of Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid, has actually been quite interesting to watch. The Spanish giants signed him from Flamengo in July 2018 for a reported fee of £38 million.

The Brazilian winger joined the team when he was very young and inexperienced. His performances in his first few years at Real Madrid were below average. However, in the last two seasons, Vinicius has exploded onto the footballing scene. The Brazilian has not only improved his game, but has become one of the stars of world football.

In the 2021-22 season, he was in form, scoring 22 goals and creating 20 assists. The 2022-23 season was also not an exemption, he scored 23 goals and created 21 assists. With Benzema out of the club, it has presented Vinicius Junior with a rare opportunity and he seemingly has what it takes to become Real Madrid’s main man this season.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid broke the bank and spent £88.5 million to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman's talent and abilities are undeniable and even at the tender age of 20, he had already established himself as one of the world's best young players.

During his time at Dortmund, the position where we usually see him play and dominate is the central midfield. But since he came to Real Madrid, he has been given a new role and is being played as an attacking midfielder.

Surprisingly, Bellingham has settled and adapted well into the team. With five goals in four games played, the England international is currently the highest goalscorer at the club this season. He has already scored more than 50 percent of the league goals he scored last season for Dortmund (eight).

Real Madrid thought they were getting themselves a midfielder, but with the way things are playing out, it seems they signed an attacker without even knowing. If Bellingham should continue his impressive goal scoring form, he might just turn out to be Los Blancos' major source of goals this season.