3 Real Madrid players which Manchester United must aim for in the upcoming transfer window

Manchester United are in tantrums right now as they are well below the table-toppers Liverpool in the Premier League. They are drawn to play Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League and it is looking ominous for them.

Jose Mourinho has been sacked recently and there is a fresh air at Manchester United right now. A good transfer window could help the Red Devils bring back their past glory.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have always had many transactions in the transfer window and it has been successful in most cases. Hence, there are a lot of speculations of players switching between these two teams.

United are in need of reinforcements and they will hope that some of the transfer speculations would come true. They should try and force these Real Madrid players to move to Old Trafford to become a potent force again.

#3 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos could help the midfield issues of Manchester United

Most of the midfield signings of Manchester United have failed in recent times. Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to make an impact this season and the likes of Fellaini and Paul Pogba have not performed consistently. They lack creativity in the middle and Toni Kroos could be an ideal solution.

Kroos was heavily linked with Manchester United before Real Madrid signed him in 2014. The German maestro could be also on the lookout for another challenge and it could be a win-win situation for both teams.

#2 Raphael Varane

Varane has been in scintillating form

Raphael Varane won both the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup this year and he has been at the peak of his career in 2018. He is a towering presence at the back and has good leadership skills too.

United are in need of exactly the same set of skills and Varane could change the tide at Manchester. The defence has failed multiple times and a lot of goals have been leaked. There have been a number of injuries too and selling a few players to sign the French defender would be the best option for the Red Devils.

