3 Real Madrid players who are in terrible form this season

Julen Lopetegui is not the only culprit for Real Madrid's situation; the players are also to blame

Real Madrid are probably going through their worst period in the last decade. After three successive Champions League titles with Zinedine Zidane, the club is now in a real identity crisis. This summer, Zidane surprisingly left the club, so Florentino Perez needed to find a new manager.

Just before the World Cup in Russia, Real Madrid announced that Julen Lopetegui would become their new head coach. Many people have thought that the former manager of Spain national team is the real man for this job because of his possession-based football.

But, at this point, we can say that the club is in a real decline under the guidance of the 52-years-old manager. After 10 matches played in LaLiga, Real Madrid have only 14 points, and they are currently sitting on the 9th place with 7 points behind Barcelona. On Sunday, Barcelona crashed Real Madrid with 5-1, and this could be the last game for Lopetegui as the Real Madrid coach.

However, it could be very unfair to say that Lopetegui is the only culprit for their current situation. The players are also in a terrible form, and they are also to blame for this situation.

So, let's take a look at 3 worst Real Madrid players so far this season.

#1 Sergio Ramos

It's a well-known fact that Real Madrid lack a real goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus this summer, but this isn't their biggest problem. Their defence looks horrible and because of that, they have conceded many goals this season.

So, Sergio Ramos is the first player on this list. Real Madrid captain is struggling to find his best form and also his attitude outside of the pitch is questionable. In these hard days for Real Madrid, Ramos should be the one to motivate the team and act like a real leader but he is acting totally different from that.

He might need an authoritative manager to relax him a bit and make him focus on football.

