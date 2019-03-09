3 Real Madrid players who should move to the Premier League

Durim Halimi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 975 // 09 Mar 2019, 03:46 IST

Isco would be a top talent in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have been in shambles ever since Cristiano Ronaldo packed his bags to join Juventus in the summer. Last season's UEFA Champions League winners are completely out of sync and this is reflected in both their domestic and continental form.

The Spanish giants are currently third in the LaLiga table, five points behind their city rivals, with a record of 15 victories, three draws and eight losses. Real Madrid were also victims of a shock exit from the Champions League this week after being hammered 4-1 by Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Round of 16.

It is quite obvious that major changes are needed at the club and this will present several players with an opportunity to take their talents elsewhere. The rumor mill is already up and running in full force this week, but there are three players who should strongly consider playing in the Premier League next season.

#1 Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio celebrating a victory against RCD Espanyol

Marco Asensio is a talented attacker who has the potential to be great. The club's poor form and Karim Benzema's hot streak has placed a ceiling on the 23-year-old's capabilities. Asensio needs to make a move to revive his career and multiple elite teams in England are looking to sign a quality forward.

Asensio has made 34 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, but he has only managed to find the back of the net six times. With these statistics he may be perceived as a gamble, but he could flourish in the right system where team chemistry is not an issue.

Chelsea would be an ideal destination for Asensio, but they have just been hit with a two-year transfer window ban. As a result, it would not be a surprise to see teams like Liverpool or Tottenham try to scoop the promising striker up this summer.

#2 Isco

Isco warming up for Real Madrid.

Luka Modric may have won the 2018 FIFA Best Men's Player award, but Isco was the true playmaker for Real Madrid during Cristiano Ronaldo's time with the club. However, he is currently having the worst season of his career.

The 26-year-old has made 26 appearances for the club across all competitions and scored four goals, but he has only made 16 appearances in LaLiga this season. Part of it is due to an injury, but he has also been left in the shadows by Santiago Solari.

As stellar as Isco has been over the past few seasons in Madrid, he is just now entering his prime. Any title contender in the Premier League would benefit from his arrival. He is not the type of player who will light up the score sheet, but he influences the game in midfield.

It is being reported that he wants to go to Manchester City and the defending Premier League champions would be wise to secure his services.

#3 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid against Ajax.

Last, but certainly not least, we have Gareth Bale. Everyone knew that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo would have an impact on Real Madrid, but there was some hope that Bale could fill his void and serve as a commander.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Bale has had a decent season with 13 goals in 34 games across all competitions, but he has failed to meet expectations in Madrid. It is time for the Welsh international to return to England.

Manchester United have been linked with Bale for two seasons now, but this summer would be an ideal time for this move to happen. The partnership of Bale and Paul Pogba alongside Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford sounds like a legitimate title contender to me.

