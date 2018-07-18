3 Real Madrid players who could shine under Julen Lopetegui

The aftermath of the departure of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zidane from Real Madrid looks scary to the fans but the newly appointed club coach Julen Lopetegui does not seem worried about the situation. Lopetegui, who was the part of first training session with the team in Valdebebas seemed to be very confident regarding the future and claimed that regardless of the current happenings and what's going to happen to in the coming few weeks, he'd have a very strong squad ahead of the 2018-19 season and backed his players saying,"We'll be ready to face any challenge ahead with real confidence."

Lopetegui is known to play attacking football in which the fullbacks supply numerous amount of crosses and also help in the build-up, setting one of the attacking players free. The ex-Porto coach shares a good bond with Spanish players already as he has coached them for unbeatable 20 matches and scoring a bagful of 64 goals during the period until when he was sacked by the Spanish football federation just one day prior to the start of their world cup campaign. Lopetegui would like to use the brilliant midfield which Real Madrid possesses to create the attacking opportunities.

Let's take a look at some players who'll be shining under Julen Lopetegui:

#3 Gareth Bale

Despite the surrounding speculations over his future and the rumours linking him with Manchester United, Gareth Bale looks set to stay at Real Madrid. The Welshman made 26 appearances for the Los Blancos in La Liga 2017-18 bagging 16 goals despite a long-term injury which left him out of the squad for a while. He was in an extraordinary form in the second half of the season and was expected to start the UCL final in Kiev which he started on the bench. Later, he came on and scored two spectacular goals to bring the title to the Spanish capital.

After the departure of Ronaldo, it is obvious that Bale would be getting more minutes and with his pace, crossing and finishing abilities, he looks a perfect threat under Lopetegui's plans. It is the best time for Gareth Bale to outshine everyone provided he stays fit for the coming season of football.

