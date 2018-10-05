3 Real Madrid superstars that need to step up right now

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 411 // 05 Oct 2018, 10:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid superstars - Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale

When Cristiano Ronaldo decided to end his Real Madrid career this summer, everyone knew that the Spanish giants would find it difficult to cope with his absence. But after picking up victories in their first 3 matches this season, talks of Los Blancos missing the iconic winger started disappearing gradually.

However, that would not last long as the Spanish giants have finally started feeling the absence of the Portuguese superstar - embarking on a winless run in their last 3 games which a produced 2 shocking defeats to both CSKA Moscow and Sevilla as well as a disappointing draw with Atletico Madrid.

What is more embarrassing is that Los Blancos failed to record a goal in each of the aforementioned 3 games - their worst goalless run since 2007 - two years before the Portuguese made a famous switch from Manchester United to Santiago Bernabeu.

With disaster looming in the corner, it is time for Real Madrid to sit tight and improve their performances or else they risk having a mediocre campaign this season. Therefore, let's take a look 3 Los Blancos superstars that need to step up right now and help the team as they aim to turn things around this term:

#3. Karim Benzema

Benzema has failed to build upon his brilliant start to the campaign

Four goals in his first 3 La Liga appearances suggested that French International Karim Benzema was ready to step up and take more goalscoring responsibilities following the departure of Portuguese superstar Christiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus this summer.

However, the striker has failed to live up to the expectations that followed his impressive start to the season, failing to find the back of the net in each of his last 5 matches for Los Blancos which saw them record just one victory, 2 disappointing defeats and 2 embarrassing draws.

With Los Blancos struggling in front of goal at the moment, it is time for Karim Benzema to step up and raise his game to a higher level as the European champions will need him to perform at his best to overcome their current poor form.

1 / 3 NEXT