3 realistic replacements for Jose Mourinho

3.11K   //    28 Aug 2018, 10:02 IST

With Jose Mourinho's spell at Manchester United possibly coming to an end this summer, we look at three realistic replacements for him that will quite likely change the style of play.

#3 Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

What he has done to Tottenham Hotspur is quite remarkable, even if he doesn't have the trophies to showcase that, Mauricio Pochettino still did a very enthralling job.

Spurs this summer signed ZERO players, the first club in the history of Premier League not to sign a player since the transfer market was introduced in 2003. With a very young and experienced squad, Pochettino implemented an impressive stability and consistency for Champions League football in Spurs, having the club failed to that before he arrived.

Other than implementing stability, Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with some players like Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Eriksen, etc. to make them one of the best at their position, also It's clear that Pochettino likes to give youth players a chance to shine and have full faith in them, he demonstrated that with Harry Winks starting in the Santiago Bernabéu and many others.

It's quite noticeable that Jose Mourinho has a problem coaching the Manchester United squad despite having the 2nd highest net spend in England. If Pochettino is given the required budget from the club's hierarchy and they back him, he will have Manchester United play football at the highest calibre just like Sir Alex Ferguson days.

