3 realistic striker options for Barcelona after RFEF's approval to sign striker in 15-day emergency window

Angel Rodriguez, who has 10 goals in La Liga this season could fill in for Barcelona

Barcelona were linked with a plethora of strikers in the January transfer window, including the likes of Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Valencia's Rodrigo. But an unclear transfer strategy, new manager's appointment midway through the crucial period and limited budget rendered all their efforts to bring in a backup striker to the Cam Nou futile.

Long-term injuries to their No.9 Luis Suarez last month and the recent news of Ousmane Dembele's extended recovery period has left them in limbo. They had also sent Carles Perez on loan last month and are now looking light in the attacking department.

So, it seems that the reigning champions are back in the market for a striker despite the transfer window closing two weeks ago. The good news is the club has now received the green light from the Spanish FA to sign a striker, but there's a catch. They can only sign free agents or players currently in Spain and even if Dembele is back from injury early, he won't be available for selection until next season.

Not only do they have to sign a player within the next 15 days, but it is also understood that they don't have a lot of money to spend at the moment, so that limits their options.

How can Barcelona sign a striker after the transfer window is closed?

LFP discipline code article 124.3 allows Spanish clubs to sign players outside the transfer window if one of their squad members suffers a long-term injury during the season, but only after that RFEF gives its nod to do so.

As per the clause, the preliminary criteria for consideration by RFEF for allowing such transfer is the extent of the injury. The authority will only approve the signing of a player if the expected absence due to the injury exceeds five months, which is the case for Dembele who is said to be out for six months.

It is understood that Barca had sent Demebele's medical report to the Spanish FA's medical commission, who, after deliberating for 72-hours have approved their request.

Now they will have to complete all formalities of the transfer within 15 days. So, with that being said, here we take a look at the three strikers that Barcelona could look to sign in the next 15 days.

