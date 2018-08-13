Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Arsenal won't win the league

Arsenal started their new Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss at the Emirates stadium, with Unai Emery at the helm after 22 years of Arsene Wenger. Emery has strengthened the side with several new signings that had offered much optimism to Arsenal fans but the reality is they are still far away from challenging for the title.

Here are three reasons why.

Arsenal's Training session in Singapore

#1 The captaincy dilemma

Looking at the Arsenal players you don't really get the feeling anyone has the charisma or skill to lead over their teammates, and this isn't a problem that has just come up this season.

Per Mertesacker was the captain in the last season and he barely played any games, leaving Laurent Koscielny to lead the team for the most part. But with Koscielny's long-term injury and the retirement of Mertesacker, Arsenal are in dire need of a good captain to lead the group of players.

Unai Emery has chosen Koscielny to be the main captain, with Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka also a part of the leadership group. But none of the players chosen are captaincy material similar to the likes of former captains Cesc Fabregas or Robin Van Persie, both of whom were fans favorites while they were at Arsenal even though the relationship with the club didn't end well.

Fabregas and Van Persie were ideal captains. World-class on the pitch, they put in dedicated performances week in week out, and their passion to win even when things didn't go their way were the reasons why they commanded respect from fellow players and the fans.

Will Ramsey be able to lead Arsenal like former captains Fabregas or Van Perie?

The player closest to possessing captaincy caliber is Aaron Ramsey, who is now the club's longest serving player. Ramsey works tirelessly on the pitch to help offensively and defensively.

But while he is a good player, he hasn't been able to repeat the heroics of the 2013–14 season in which he scored 16 goals and started to look like the complete midfielder many had tipped him to be. After that season, Ramsey has been above average at best, and still lacks the charisma to lead his teammates.

And so the quest to find the perfect captain continues for the Gunners.

