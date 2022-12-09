3 reasons why Argentina could struggle against the Netherlands | FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina are scheduled to take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, November 9.

La Albiceleste started their campaign with a shocking 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia. They have since won three games in a row and have been in fine form heading into the quarter-final fixture.

Louis Van Gaal's side, on the other hand, have been unbeaten since September 2021. The Oranje are one of the few undefeated teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While Argentina will start as the favorites, the Netherlands are no pushover by any means.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why La Albiceleste could struggle against the Dutch.

#3 Overreliance on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has unsurprisingly been a key player for Argentina, scoring three out his side's seven goals in Qatar.

Furthermore, his presence and ability to distribute the ball in dangerous areas has also been pivotal for the South American giants.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Lionel Messi at



Played - 4

Goals - 3 🥈

Assists - 1 🥉

Key Passes - 13 🥈

MotMs - 2 Lionel Messi at #Qatar2022 Played - 4Goals - 3 🥈Assists - 1 🥉Key Passes - 13 🥈MotMs - 2 😎 Lionel Messi at #Qatar2022: 🅿️ Played - 4⚽ Goals - 3 🥈🅰️ Assists - 1 🥉🔐 Key Passes - 13 🥈⭐ MotMs - 2 https://t.co/4gLQPQiY20

If the Netherlands can deprive Messi of possession rather than focusing only on man-marking him, it could destabilize Lionel Scaloni's team.

The Dutch could bank on La Albiceleste's lack of diverse in-form attacking players who can step up in tough situations and use it against Argentina.

#2 Netherlands could expose Argentina's defense

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Netherlands have been impressive in front of goal at the World Cup, scoring eight goals in four matches.

Argentina's defense, meanwhile, has only conceded three goals so far. However, La Albiceleste have faced the likes of Poland, Mexico, and Australia, teams that are happy to sit back and protect their backline rather than play an attacking brand of football.

With an abundance of talent up front, the Netherlands can come out and attack Argentina's defense rather than maintaining their backline and absorbing pressure.

Such a ploy could make Argentina's defense vulnerable, thereby making them open to errors. Dutch attackers Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo could thrive in such a situation.

#1 Netherlands' defensive organization could frustrate Argentina

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Netherlands have proven to be a formidable team in defense as well, managing two cleansheets in four games.

Furthermore, the Oranje have conceded just two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

🅱️ @CityReportBen Netherlands are so solid defensively. Nathan Ake carrying them from the back. Netherlands are so solid defensively. Nathan Ake carrying them from the back. https://t.co/eCnevJD9A8

With players like Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake in defense, Argentina might struggle to get past the Netherlands' backline if the Dutch maintain their defensive solidity.

