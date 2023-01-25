3 Reasons why Barcelona could win the La Liga title this season (2022-23)

In the aftermath of a porous 2021-22 campaign, Barcelona has enjoyed a decent 2022-23 campaign and the team has been consistent across several competitions as well. Similarly, they are the current La Liga leaders, with 44 points from 17 league games.

Xavi Hernandez's men have also booked their place in the knockout round of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign and they have a decent chance of winning the trophy based on their current form.

The general performance of the players has been outstanding and as such, this article will look at three reasons why Barcelona could win the La Liga title this season.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 The team's defense is in red-hot form

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España 2023

Barcelona’s backline has been rock solid and it can be stated that the defense is arguably the most in-form defense in the league so far.

Barcelona has conceded only six goals in 17 league games, the lowest in La Liga so far. Similarly, the defense has kept 13 clean sheets in 17 league games, which is the highest number of clean sheets registered in the league this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A brick wall at the back 🧱 If you exclude Barcelona's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid , they have only conceded three goals in 16 LaLiga matches this season 🤯A brick wall at the back 🧱 If you exclude Barcelona's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, they have only conceded three goals in 16 LaLiga matches this season 🤯A brick wall at the back 🧱 https://t.co/YDS2w4rr0M

Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen have formed a robust partnership at centre-back while Marc-André ter Stegen has been outstanding in goal.

Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto have also been remarkable in the right and left back positions respectively and both players have been decent in attack. If Xavi's defense can maintain its fine form and robustness in defense, it could boost their chances of winning the title ahead of Real Madrid.

#2 The players are hungry for success

Getafe vs FCB - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have not won the La Liga title since the 2018-19 campaign and if you're familiar with the heritage of the club, you would agree that the club is well-known for winning titles and dominating other European teams.

Their early elimination from the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign is a clear indication that the team could focus more on winning their league title and it can be stated that the current group of players are hell-bent on restoring the club's rich heritage. This can be seen from their decent results this season.

B/R Football @brfootball

25 points

20 goals conceded

Seventh place



Barcelona after 17 games this season:

44 points

6 goals conceded

First place Barcelona after 17 games last season:25 points20 goals concededSeventh placeBarcelona after 17 games this season:44 points6 goals concededFirst place Barcelona after 17 games last season: ▪️ 25 points▪️ 20 goals conceded▪️ Seventh placeBarcelona after 17 games this season: ▪️ 44 points▪️ 6 goals conceded▪️ First place https://t.co/GNWeuTE6Gj

They currently have a decent shot at the title and if the player can maintain consistency, it is most likely that they will lift the La Liga trophy at the end of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Their attack is solid and experienced

Real Madrid v FCB - Super Copa de España

Xavi’s men have been very efficient in attack and their ability to find the back of the net has been immense as well. Barcelona have netted the second-highest number of goals in the league this season (36)

Robert Lewandowski is currently the league's top-scorer with 13 goals while Ousmane Dembele has registered the third-highest number of assists in the league so far (5)

Stats24 @_Stats24 Robert Lewandowski - 13 goals & 4 assists

Ousmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assists

Ansu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assists

Raphinha - 2 goals & 2 assists

Pedri - 3 goals



Top of La Liga League with 41 points.



FC Barcelona are Cooking. Robert Lewandowski - 13 goals & 4 assistsOusmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assistsAnsu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assistsRaphinha - 2 goals & 2 assistsPedri - 3 goalsTop of La Liga League with 41 points.FC Barcelona are Cooking. 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski - 13 goals & 4 assists🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assists 🇪🇸 Ansu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assists 🇧🇷 Raphinha - 2 goals & 2 assists 🇪🇸 Pedri - 3 goals ✅ Top of La Liga League with 41 points.FC Barcelona are Cooking. 🔥 https://t.co/Eh4FUFnIs0

With a vast level of experience in attack, if the attackers can maintain consistency, it could help them in winning crucial games which is crucial in winning trophies.

Poll : 0 votes