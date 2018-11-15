3 reasons behind Manchester United's slump performances

Football is emotion in itself. There are very few teams that took up the mantle same way that Manchester United did, to mark English football on the world map. One could argue that Liverpool comes close in that competition but none better than United. With most number of league titles and remarkable history, fans all over the globe look up at the club with pride and respect.

However, that has not been the case since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. The level of football that was played in SAF's era has come down drastically, and it's a matter of concern for all the Man United fans. The selection of managers has not been good according to me, that started from the arrival of David Moyes. Signings in the transfer windows have also not helped the team either, leaving them in total disarray.

After the introduction of Jose Mourinho at the Old Trafford, there was a ray of hope in the Manchester United camp. But he has also disappointed in his third season without showing any signs of improvement.

We will be looking at three major causes behind Manchester United's poor run in this season:

#3 Mourinho's defensive tactics

Failing to get back on track

There is a reason why Jose Mourinho is known as 'The Special One' in the footballing world, he is one of a kind. But his defensive stints has not helped Manchester United and has restricted the team to play the free flowing football. Mourinho thrives on counter attacking style and asks his forward to fall back for defense if the need arises.

However, this tactic has failed miserably in last season or two, when the team lost the opportunity to win the league and finished second. His defeat against Sevilla in the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League lead to further speculation last season.

Manchester United are currently at 8th position on the premier league table, below clubs like Bournemouth and Watford. The defeat against Brighton Albion and West Ham United still haunts them and early league cup exit against Derby County was also a worrying sight.

This season has also started on a bad note and Mourinho is on the verge of being sacked, if the performance of the team don't improve.

