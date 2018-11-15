×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 reasons behind Manchester United's slump performances

Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
390   //    15 Nov 2018, 09:35 IST

Football is emotion in itself. There are very few teams that took up the mantle same way that Manchester United did, to mark English football on the world map. One could argue that Liverpool comes close in that competition but none better than United. With most number of league titles and remarkable history, fans all over the globe look up at the club with pride and respect.

However, that has not been the case since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. The level of football that was played in SAF's era has come down drastically, and it's a matter of concern for all the Man United fans. The selection of managers has not been good according to me, that started from the arrival of David Moyes. Signings in the transfer windows have also not helped the team either, leaving them in total disarray.

After the introduction of Jose Mourinho at the Old Trafford, there was a ray of hope in the Manchester United camp. But he has also disappointed in his third season without showing any signs of improvement.

We will be looking at three major causes behind Manchester United's poor run in this season:

#3 Mourinho's defensive tactics

Failing to get back on track
Failing to get back on track

There is a reason why Jose Mourinho is known as 'The Special One' in the footballing world, he is one of a kind. But his defensive stints has not helped Manchester United and has restricted the team to play the free flowing football. Mourinho thrives on counter attacking style and asks his forward to fall back for defense if the need arises.

However, this tactic has failed miserably in last season or two, when the team lost the opportunity to win the league and finished second. His defeat against Sevilla in the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League lead to further speculation last season.

Manchester United are currently at 8th position on the premier league table, below clubs like Bournemouth and Watford. The defeat against Brighton Albion and West Ham United still haunts them and early league cup exit against Derby County was also a worrying sight.

This season has also started on a bad note and Mourinho is on the verge of being sacked, if the performance of the team don't improve.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could save Manchester United's season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City will win the Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could leave their respective clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
2 reasons for Manchester United's struggles this term
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us