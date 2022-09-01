3 reasons why this could be Cristiano Ronaldo's worst season ever

The summer transfer window is close to its completion but the future of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain.

He had previously informed the club of his desire to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football. However, United's reluctance combined with other the disinterest of other clubs in signing him has seen him get demoted to the bench for the Red Devils.

Tipped as one of the best footballers of all time, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reached the final stages of his career. It is what possibly pushed him to move to a Champions League playing club in the first stage. However, the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea, despite being linked with him, never made a serious approach to sign the Portuguese captain.

With less than 24 hours left in the window, signs now point to Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Old Trafford this season. However, with the 37-year-old already demoted to the bench, his time at United could be set for a tough spell this campaign.

Here are three reasons why Ronaldo could be set for his worst season ever this term

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo deemed unfit for United’s new playing style

When United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and brought in Ralf Rangnick, the German implemented a high-pressing style of play at the club. His biggest challenge at that point in attack was to to get the veteran forward to run around vying for the ball in the final third.

Ronaldo failed to bring that energy due to his age. However, the problem became more complicated as he continued to score regularly despite not fitting the team's style of play. It led to a point where Ronaldo was involved and responsible for both good and bad football played by the club.

It affected Rangnick's execution of his gameplay, meaning that while Ronaldo's goals won them a few matches, his slow pressing upfront hindered the team's ability to play as a unit.

Erik ten Hag's arrival gave direction to that problem. The Dutch boss continued to demand a high-pressing style from everyone, including Ronaldo. While it improved United's team display, Ronaldo no longer appears to be the same player as he did last season.

He has only started one of the four league games this season, against Brentford. United lost 4-0 in that game. The bigger statement came when Ronaldo was benched in United's 2-1 win against Liverpool.

If he stays at United beyond August, the season is likely to get worse for the 37-year-old. United are pressing high with their younger forwards and unless Ronaldo changes his game, he is likely to be nothing more than a substitute player for the Red Devils.

#2 Lack of Champions League football for Cristiano Ronaldo

Known as Mr. Champions League, Ronaldo will miss out on the competition for the first time since joining Manchester United back in 2003. He will instead be in the reckoning for Thursday night's games in the Europa League.

The problem here is that Ronaldo is a highly motivated individual. He enjoys high-octane CL contests, something that brings out the best in him. Missing out on playing against the best might lead to a faster decline for Ronaldo than anticipated.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo has lost the support of fellow players

Ronaldo's arrival to Old Trafford last summer was greeted with joy and euphoria at the Manchester United camp last season. However, over the course of the season, he has reportedly clashed with several players over their attitude and commitment.

Then there was his whole demand to seek a transfer away this summer as he did not believe his teammates to be good enough. If Cristiano Ronaldo has to stay back now at the club, it would be understandable for those teammates not to take to him kindly.

Post the 4-0 drubbing at Brentford, Ten Hag’s assistant Steve McClaren was seen asking Ronaldo to applaud the away fans. Ronaldo chose to ignore him and walked away. It does not put his situation at the club in a good position.

In conclusion, in its current iteration, the union between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United seems to be one that suits neither. If it doesn’t end in the next few hours, it will be a long season, at least for Ronaldo..

Edited by Diptanil Roy