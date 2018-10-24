3 reasons for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought with Manchester United

Lukaku at the Manchester United Press Conference before the Juventus game

Things are not going in Romelu Lukaku's way as his goal-scoring drought gets worse after each match day. He has failed to score or create anything for eight games with Manchester United since their victory against Watford on September 15th.

Despite being decisive in the World Cup and scoring four goals in the first five games, his impact is close to zero in the last eight games.

Jose Mourinho admits the moment is 'not sweet' but insists the goal-scoring drought is due to lack of confidence. But he is right to be concerned with the form of his team's number 9. This is not normal for someone like Lukaku, who was bought by the Red Devils from Everton for €84.7 million.

"I'm just not sure you are ever going to win the league with a goal scorer like him," Former United player, Paul Scholes told ESPN. "I don't think his play outside the box is good enough. I'm not sure if he works hard enough but he's still a young man who has done well and scored a lot of goals."

Despite the criticism and recent run of poor form, Lukaku remains the youngest foreign player to reach 100 goals in the English Premier League. Let us quickly evaluate 3 crucial reasons behind his recent goal-scoring drought.

#1. Lack of chemistry between teammates

Lukaku doesn't link up with his teammates as much as he should

The first and foremost reason for his recent poor form is his poor connection with his fellow teammates at Manchester United as he himself recently admitted. He suggested before the Manchester United hosted Juventus last night that he is working on improving his teamwork with his mates.

Romelu Lukaku has five goals for his National team this season, which is one more than he has with Manchester United. Even though he had goal droughts before, he at least played a part in setting up goals for his teammates up front. But now, it seems difficult which should not be the case for someone like Lukaku.

It is pretty much evident that being surrounded with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard helps his cause with Belgium National team. Lukaku seems to be aware of the fact and promised goals when he finally 'clicks' with his team.

