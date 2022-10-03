3 reasons why Gareth Southgate should take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Qatar

Alexander-Arnold could miss a flight to Qatar.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the most talented footballers of his generation and has played a massive part in the Reds' success in recent years.

The defender has won the 'Liverpool Young Player of the Season' award twice and was included in the 'PFA Premier League Team of the Season' on three separate occasions. Alexander-Arnold was also named the 2019-20's 'Premier League Young Player of the Season'.

However, the Reds academy graduate has struggled with his performances this season. Gareth Southgate excluded him from the England squad that played out a 3-3 draw against Germany last month. There are rumors that Southgate could omit him from the Three Lions' final squad for the FIFA World Cup this year.

On that note, here's a list of three reasons why Gareth Southgate should take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Qatar.

#1 Attacking threat

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known for his attacking prowess

Despite being a defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his attacking prowess. The Liverpool full-back is currently among the most creative players in the Premier League.

He has provided 45 assists in the Premier League so far - the third most by any defender in the competition's history. The West-Derby-born footballer consistently delivers dangerous crosses into the 18-yard box for the attackers to pounce on.

England have struggled to score goals in recent games, failing to find the back of the net in four of their six UEFA Nations League games. Alexander-Arnold's creativity could help them break the opposition defense during tight games.

The defender is also an accomplished set-piece taker, scoring five direct free-kick goals in his career so far.

#2 Versatility

Trent Alexander-Arnold could add versatility to the Three Lions squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played most of his youth career as a central midfielder before being transformed into a right-back by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

England manager Gareth Southgate also used him in the middle of their park during his team's victory against Andorra last year. He struggled during the game but possesses every attribute to succeed in the position.

The Liverpool star is also capable of filling in at left-back as he occasionally swaps positions with Andy Robertson during games for the Reds. His versatility could help Southgate rotate his team effectively In Qatar.

#3 Big game experience

Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in the Reds' recent success

Liverpool have enjoyed great success in recent years, winning seven major trophies since Trent Alexander-Arnold's debut.

The England international has featured in three UEFA Champions League finals in his career so far, the joint-most by any player in the current English squad. Liverpool have closely contested Manchester City for the Premier League title in the last three seasons and Trent was among the top performers in all of these campaigns.

Despite being 23, Alexander-Arnold has already played over 230 senior games in his career so far. He also captained the Reds squad during their UEFA Champions League game against Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland in 2020.

The West-Derby-born defender's big-game experience could play a key role for the Three Lions if they reach the later stages of the tournament.

