3 Reasons why Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United is best for both parties

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer with his contract expiring in the summer. His sentimental return to the club back in 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89 million pounds filled the fans with great excitement.

To say his last six years at the club have been underwhelming is an understatement. From transfer sagas to falling out with fans, there has been an ongoing circus with the Frenchman. Let’s look at three reasons why an exit from the club this summer is best for both parties.

#3 Manchester United have been unable to find Pogba's best position

Football Daily @footballdaily



@GNev2 & @Carra23 argue about Paul Pogba's best position in the Man United squad 🗣 "He's been there 4 years, After 4 years we're still speaking about what is his best position?"

Under the three managers he has played under, not one of them has been able to identify Pogba's best position. Jose Mourinho played him in central midfield where he had defensive responsibilities. The lack of defensive awareness was also clear to see. Towards the end of his reign at Manchester United, Mourinho would leave Pogba out of the starting XI, a decision which was also impacted by off-the-field issues.

An improved version of Pogba was seen under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he was given more freedom. There were not as many defensive instructions and responsibilities and Pogba shone in a more advanced role in midfield. However, with the signing of Bruno Fernandes, the no. 10 role was occupied and Solskjaer would play Pogba in the number six role. It would be alongside one of either Matic, Fred or Scott McTominay.

The deficiencies in his game were there to be seen once again as Manchester United’s midfield would generally be bypassed easily by the opposition. This led to Solskjaer preferring a partnership between Fred and McTominay. In order to shoe horn him into the side, Pogba would sometimes occupy a role in the front three, on the left, where he was effective.

Ralf Rangnick has not had much time and Pogba has also been sidelined with an injury under his management so the German has been able to play Pogba frequently. For Pogba’s career, it may be best for him to join a club with a customary defensive midfielder already at the club. It needs to be someone who can allow Pogba to operate in an advanced role. We saw the best out of him when he plays alongside N’Golo Kante, for France.

#2 Injury Woes

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba and David de Gea will miss Manchester United's Super Sunday clash against Liverpool through injury: "No chance, nope."

Since his return to the club almost every season, Pogba has been sidelined for several games due to injury issues. Considering the fee United paid for him and his astronomical wages, the lack of availability has been a concern.

Injuries have plagued Pogba's Manchester United career. Despite showing class at times, he would find it difficult to regain his rhythm and sharpness to perform at a high level, due to recurring injuries.

Pogba has missed a whopping 89 games across his second stint at Manchester United. One wonders what could have been if he had managed to remain fit during his six seasons at the club.

#3 Fractured Relationship with The Fans

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Paul Pogba cups his ears to the United fans, who boo in response

Manchester United fans were filled with excitement and joy when Pogba returned to the club. The fact Pogba came through the ranks at United’s prestigious academy meant he warmed to the fans instantly and they had high expectations. The relationship started well, especially with United winning two pieces of silverware and Pogba being influential in both competitions.

In his second season, however, there were reports of a rift between him and Mourinho. It eventually became evident that this was the case as time went on with Pogba being ousted from the team.

Things took a turn for the worse in December 2020 when Paul Pogba’s agent Mina Raiola (late) stated in an interview that Pogba was "finished" with Manchester United. He would seek a move for his client in the summer, as seen in the Goal report. This deeply angered fans and the relationship turned into a toxic one.

Edited by Shardul Sant