3 reasons why Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United

Harry Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United career now looks extremely bleak. The England international was signed by the Red Devils in the summer of 2019 for a mammoth £80 million fee.

He was one of the hottest prospects on the market and United were in dire need of a centre back. Therefore the signing made sense at the time.

The 30-year-old was in fantastic form at the time. Hence, while many condeded the price was extortionate the transfer was largely welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful.

However, Maguire's inconsistent performances have led to him losing his starting spot in the side.

At this stage in his career, he cannot afford to be riding the bench. Here are three reasons why Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United.

#1. Maguire is clearly not in Erik ten Hag's plans

Brentford vs Manchester United

It is evident the 30-year-old is not a part of Erik ten Hag's plans. Last season, he was dropped from the starting 11 after he started the first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. United lost both those games and the centre back's performances attracted a lot of scrutiny. The Dutch manager then dropped him for the next game which was against Liverpool.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were paired together at centre-back and forged a formidable partnership. This led to Ten Hag preferring Martinez and Varane as a duo for the whole season. Maguire was given an opportunity when Martinez suffered an injury towards the end of the season.

However he ultimately failed to capitalise on this opportunity. The highlight of this little stint was his abysmal performance against Sevilla, which led to United's exit from the Europa League.

#2. Maguire's England career is at risk

England North Macedonia Euro 2024 Soccer

The England international has always performed brilliantly for the national side. His first piece of recognition in an England shirt came due to his stellar showing throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he helped England reach the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate has heavily trusted the centre-back since and even when at times he was struggling for United, the England manager continued to pick him.

England normally play with three centre-backs under Southgate and this system suits the defender's game to a tee. He is comfortable playing in a low block and utilises his physical abilites to his advantage.

The likes of Kyle Walker and John Stones in that England set-up make up for Maguire's lack of pace therefore it is the perfect system for him to thrive in.

It is clear the England manager is a massive fan of the player. However, if he stays at United and continues riding the bench for large parts of the season, this will eventually lose his place in the national side.

#3. Maguire has plenty of options

Harry Maguire is not short of options

The 30-year-old is 'not short of options' as reported by Sky Sports. The report further states West Ham are one of the clubs monitoring the player's situation.

The England international would thrive in a club like West Ham as their playing style suits the defender's qualities. They are compact defensively and play a low back which aligns with the centre back's strengths.

He is also effective at carrying out the ball from the back which will suit many teams in the Premier League. His towering physical presence means he will always remain a threat during attacking set pieces.

The report also confirms that the player is unhappy with how he has been treated.

A move away from the club makes sense for all parties involved, with the majority of the United fanbase welcoming the manager's decision to strip the captaincy off Maguire.