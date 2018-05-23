Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    3 reasons why Jesus should start ahead of Firmino in the World Cup

    Explaining why Gabriel Jesus should start for Brazil in the World Cup

    Rikky Luiz
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 15:53 IST
    2.12K

    Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League
    Gabriel Jesus should start ahead of Firmino at the World Cup

    The 2018 World Cup is approaching and one of the tournament favourites, Brazil, have been pitted alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E. It will be a huge surprise if they don't finish as group winners.

    Brazil boss Tite has announced 23-man squad which will try to lead the Selecao to glory for the sixth time. There are at least two brilliant players in every position who are battling for a spot in the starting line-up.

    For example, Alisson Becker and Ederson, Willian and Philippe Coutinho, Fernandinho and Casemiro, and finally Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

    This season, Jesus won the Premier League title with Manchester City. On the other hand, Firmino is going to play in the Champions League final this Saturday.

    Tite must decide which of these two players will start at the World Cup in Russia. Here are three reasons why Jesus should start for Brazil at World Cup 2018.

    #1 Brazil don't need a false nine

    Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
    Firmino is the best false nine in the world

    Roberto Firmino is the engine of Liverpool and definitely the best false nine in the world. This season, Firmino played 53 matches in all competitions for the Reds. He scored 27 goals and also provided 17 assists.

    Firmino is one of the first names on the team sheet for Liverpool because of his defensive work, creativity, movement and work rate

    Firmino is the main player in Jurgen Klopp's high-intensity system but things are totally different when it comes to Brazil national squad.

    Brazil's system needs a striker that can run in behind rather than a player that plays as a false nine. Tite wants a target man and that's why he relied on Jesus in the previous matches.

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Roberto Firmino Gabriel Jesus
