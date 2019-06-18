3 reasons Manchester United are failing to sign top transfer targets

Gerry Crisandy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 262 // 18 Jun 2019, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Having missed out on a Premier League top-four finish and having ended the season 32 points off champions and rivals Manchester City, the 2018-19 season is a season to forget for Manchester United.

Manchester United has had their moment of a resurrection at the beginning of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure. The Norwegian delivered 14 wins and two draws from his first 17 games. It led to his appointment on a permanent basis at the end of March. Then it all went wrong.

Since Solskjaer took the permanent role, United won only two out of 10 games. Not to mention in those two wins against Watford and West Ham, they were arguably the weaker side.

It is too early to claim Solskjaer belongs in the list as David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who failed to meet the expectations since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. He has only been at the helm since December.

But now Solksjaer is given the task to oversee a massive overhaul of the squad -- a task he never experienced before. A number of reports suggest United are in for a squad overhaul come summer.

With the sort of budget that Manchester United are capable of spending, you would expect United to move quickly to grab the best talents in world football. In reality, despite being linked to so many names, United seem to struggle to land top targets.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United are likely to have a summer transfer window full of failures.

#1 No pulling power

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

United have announced the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City. An addition to the squad that would help, but it is hard to argue that the 21-year-old was at the top of the United transfer list.

Advertisement

Not long ago, United were reportedly trying to sign Julian Brandt, before the German signed for Borussia Dortmund. TalkSPORT also revealed that United were ready to spend up to £100m for Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but a failure to secure Champions League football put him off a move to Old Trafford.

It is clear that missing out on Champions League football would not only harm United financially but also the prospect of attracting top targets.

In the approach to sign Matthijs de Ligt, for example, United are having competitions from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. It didn’t come as a surprise that Dutch legend Ruud Gullit felt United's failure to qualify for Champions League could have a detrimental impact on their pursuit of De Ligt.

He said: "I think he [De Ligt] wants to play in the Champions League, so that's unfortunate for Manchester United."

Since the departure of Ferguson, United are losing more and more pulling power towards top players. In the past few years, United have tried to compensate with it by offering more money to the clubs and the players. But this policy has created another problem, which leads to the next point.

1 / 3 NEXT