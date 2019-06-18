×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons Manchester United are failing to sign top transfer targets

Gerry Crisandy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
262   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:43 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Having missed out on a Premier League top-four finish and having ended the season 32 points off champions and rivals Manchester City, the 2018-19 season is a season to forget for Manchester United.

Manchester United has had their moment of a resurrection at the beginning of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure. The Norwegian delivered 14 wins and two draws from his first 17 games. It led to his appointment on a permanent basis at the end of March. Then it all went wrong.

Since Solskjaer took the permanent role, United won only two out of 10 games. Not to mention in those two wins against Watford and West Ham, they were arguably the weaker side.

It is too early to claim Solskjaer belongs in the list as David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who failed to meet the expectations since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. He has only been at the helm since December.

But now Solksjaer is given the task to oversee a massive overhaul of the squad -- a task he never experienced before. A number of reports suggest United are in for a squad overhaul come summer.

With the sort of budget that Manchester United are capable of spending, you would expect United to move quickly to grab the best talents in world football. In reality, despite being linked to so many names, United seem to struggle to land top targets.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United are likely to have a summer transfer window full of failures.

#1 No pulling power

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

United have announced the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City. An addition to the squad that would help, but it is hard to argue that the 21-year-old was at the top of the United transfer list.

Advertisement

Not long ago, United were reportedly trying to sign Julian Brandt, before the German signed for Borussia Dortmund. TalkSPORT also revealed that United were ready to spend up to £100m for Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but a failure to secure Champions League football put him off a move to Old Trafford.

It is clear that missing out on Champions League football would not only harm United financially but also the prospect of attracting top targets.

In the approach to sign Matthijs de Ligt, for example, United are having competitions from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. It didn’t come as a surprise that Dutch legend Ruud Gullit felt United's failure to qualify for Champions League could have a detrimental impact on their pursuit of De Ligt.

He said: "I think he [De Ligt] wants to play in the Champions League, so that's unfortunate for Manchester United."

Since the departure of Ferguson, United are losing more and more pulling power towards top players. In the past few years, United have tried to compensate with it by offering more money to the clubs and the players. But this policy has created another problem, which leads to the next point.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær Louis van Gaal Ed Woodward
Advertisement
Manchester United want to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona duo, Solskjaer ready to let six players leave this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 transfer targets for Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
4 supposed Manchester United transfer targets who signed for other teams
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United could be frustrated in the transfer market this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Solskjaer set to be handed enormous transfer purse in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United need to bid £60m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer close to signing Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us