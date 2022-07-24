3 Reasons why Manchester United should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave

It is common knowledge that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese forward wants to play in the UEFA Champions League which won't be possible this season if he stays at Old Trafford. Ronaldo is nearing the twilight of his career at 37 years old, and his will to want to compete for the biggest prize in club football is not something unreasonable.

Manchester United are undergoing a much-needed rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag, and nobody knows how long it may take for all the pieces to fall into place if they fall into place at all.

While many expect to see significant improvement from the team this season, there is a quiet resignation to the possibility that the club may not compete for glory anytime soon. It comes as no surprise that Ronaldo is looking to leave the club.

Losing Ronaldo might not be as detrimental to Manchester United as many would think. Here are 3 reasons why the club should allow 'Cr7' to play for other clubs:

#3. Positive team morale is key for Manchester United this season

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 We have an amazing time in Australia so thank you for the support. Very important steps in our preparation for the season. We have an amazing time in Australia so thank you for the support. Very important steps in our preparation for the season. 🇦🇺 https://t.co/BQ6Ixz8mZQ

Positive team morale is going to be key for Manchester United this season. It was clear last season that the mood in the dressing room wasn't ideal. Many players seemed unhappy at the club.

There were also reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's discontent with Harry Maguire being captain. Friction in the dressing room proved to be detrimental to the team's performance on the pitch.

Under new manager Erik Ten Hag, we have witnessed improved morale in the side during pre-season. Given the fact that Ronaldo wants to leave, his presence in the dressing room may hurt the team mentally.

#2. Ronaldo will expect to start every game

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Erik ten Hag knows that senior people at #mufc had already concluded Cristiano Ronaldo's return had been a mistake, even before Ralf Rangnick arrived as manager. [ @draper_rob 🗞 Erik ten Hag knows that senior people at #mufc had already concluded Cristiano Ronaldo's return had been a mistake, even before Ralf Rangnick arrived as manager. [@draper_rob]

When Ralf Rangnick substituted Ronaldo in the second half at Brentford last season, the Portuguese forward did not hide his frustration at the German's decision. Ronaldo was seen visibly shaking his head multiple times.

While Ronaldo is a match-winner with a gritty mindset, the team always comes before any individual player. The Portuguese was no doubt the club's best player last season but there is an argument his general play does not benefit the team as much as it should.

In Ten Hag's system, the most imperative principle is playing good football. At the minute it's difficult to see where Ronaldo would fit in as there is a requirement for forward players to work hard and press from the front, something which doesn't come naturally to the 37-year-old.

#1. Anthony Martial fits Ten Hag's system perfectly

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik Ten Hag on Sancho, Martial and Rashford: “They connect really good together. I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager. They are a threat, they are weapons and we need to develop that further." #MUFC Erik Ten Hag on Sancho, Martial and Rashford: “They connect really good together. I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager. They are a threat, they are weapons and we need to develop that further." #MUFC https://t.co/fdQ1cjdATd

Anthony Martial has enjoyed terrific form so far this pre-season. The French forward looks set to lead the line for Ten Hag in the upcoming season.

Martial's hold-up play and brilliant close control have been vital in attacking transitions. He has also helped the team recycle possession as he tended to drop into midfield quite often. These attributes are extremely useful in Ten Hag’s system.

The fluid front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho has been impressive and if their current form holds, this seems like the attacking trio which will start the season for Manchester United.

