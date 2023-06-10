3 reasons why Manchester United should prioritize Randal Kolo Muani‘s signing 

Harry Kane's potential deal is currently in doubt and one of the players that could be an alternative for the Red Devils is the in-form Randal Kolo Muani.

As per The United Stand, Manchester United are currently in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the possible signing of the Frenchman this summer.

There's no doubt that one of the positions that Manchester United's hierarchy are looking to improve in this transfer window is the centre-forward position.

This is based on the fact that both Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst failed to enhance the team's attack in the just concluded season and their inability to constantly deliver in attack affected the team as well.

In what could be termed as his break-out campaign for both club and country, Kolo Muani has been sensational in attack and his finishing proficiency has been immense as well.

Hence, this article will look at three reasons why Manchester United should prioritize his signing this summer. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 He's young and could serve the club for several years

Kolo Muani is just 24

In the transfer market, one of the factors that most clubs look at when determining the monetary valuation of a player is the age of the player.

The Frenchman is currently 24 years old and when you compare his age with that of several forwards that Manchester United have been linked with this summer, you will notice that he's one of the youngest in the list.

Erik Ten Hag is looking to build a formidable team with a decent blend of both young and experienced players at Old Trafford. When you consider the above point, you will notice that Kolo Muani is young, vibrant and he could succeed at the club for several years, hence fulfilling the club's long-term objectives.

#2 Kolo Muani is creative in attack

Kolo Muani is an all round attacker

Despite the fact that he's a striker and his major responsibility is to find the back of the net, Kolo Muani is creative and his intuition in attack is outstanding as well.

During the just concluded 2022-23 campaign, the Frenchman registered 14 assists in 46 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. Similarly, he registered the second highest number assists in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season (11)

This number above shows you how versatile the Frenchman is in attack and when you take a look at the Red Devils current attack, it can be stated that it's only Marcus Rashford that could be compared with him in terms of attacking versatility.

The ability to score goals and to frequently create opportunities in attack is a decent skill that most modern-day strikers lack. Hence, his signing will be a win-win situation for the Red Devils.

#1 He's a decent finisher

Kolo Muani has proved his goalscoring attributes

The most unique thing about the Frenchman is his immense finishing ability and vision in the final third of the pitch. Similarly, he's an energetic striker that usually puts pressure on the opposition's defense.

When you take a look at his attacking qualities, you would agree that he clearly fits Erik Ten Hag's pattern.

Kolo Muani was one of the best strikers in Europe in the 2022-23 campaign as he netted 23 goals in 46 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt across all competitions. Similarly, he was the second joint Bundesliga top-scorer with 15 goals under his belt.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he netted one goal and three appearances. However, given his immense performance in the 2022-23 campaign, it can be stated that he has cemented his spot in the French national team squad.

His ability to deliver both from close and long range is what makes him stand out and there's no doubt that he will improve the Red Devils attack if he's signed.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes