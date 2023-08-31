3 reasons why Manchester United should not sell Scott McTominay

Manchester United have had a shaky start to their Premier League campaign. While they have accumulated 6 points from their first three league games however their performances have not been up to the mark. They suffered a 2-0 loss away from home against Spurs in the second game and recently won 3-2 against Nottingham Forest after conceding two goals in the opening five minutes.

One issue which is clearly evident is the midfield. It has been easy for the opposition to bypass as they have left large holes in the middle of the park, this is an alarming issue which they must address. Scott McTominay has been linked to a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Bayern Munich are interested in signing the midfielder according to German transfer expert Christian Falk.

The Scotland international rose through the ranks of United's prestigious academy and broke into the first team back in the 2016/2017 season. It seems Erik ten Hag wants to replace the Scotsman as he does not possess the ball-playing abilities he desires, but we will look at three reasons why United should not sell Scott McTominay this summer.

Casemiro needs a partner in midfield

Britain Soccer Premier League

United lined up with a midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount in their two opening league games. Casemiro played as the holding midifleder with Mount and Fernandes operating as two number eights. This clearly did not work and Casemiro was left exposed. The Brazilian is an aggressive midfielder who likes to pressure the opposition and win the ball back. However, the new formation led to him being dragged out of position and the midfield was therefore non-existent.

The midfield looked a lot more balanced when Christian Eriksen partnered the Brazilian this weekend in the win against Forest. McTominay started alongside Casemiro last season in a number of games and while the academy graduate does not offer a lot on the ball, he possesses the defensive acumen to ensure the midfield does not get bypassed easily.

Eriksen does not possess the same physical qualities to perform in this role week in and week out, therefore Mctominay is the next best option for Ten Hag.

Manchester United's midfield depth is not strong

Mason Mount is sidelined with an injury

Mason Mount is unavailable until after the international break after suffering a injury, therefore, United now have limited options in midfield. Donny van de Beek looks set to leave before the transfer window ends as his time at Old Trafford has not been a success. Thus, United cannot afford to also sell McTominay as this will leave them extremely short.

The Red Devils are also competing in the Champions League this season and will hope to strongly compete in all domestic competitions. Injuries are also an unfortunate element of football therefore it would be a wise decision to not sell the Scotsman.

McTominay can improve United's disastrous away form

Scott McTominay

United have really struggled to perform well playing away from home. They lost their first away game this season against Spurs too. This must improve drastically this season if the side has any hopes of having a successful season.

McTominay has shown over the years he can be an asset in big games away from home. His defensive and physical qualities means he possesses the ability to break up play in midfield and help United counter the opposition. His height means he also has the ability to dominate aeirally and we saw Ten Hag bring him in the closing minutes of games last season to help United secure wins.

While he is not the ideal player to thrive in this system, he is definitely a player who does not lack worth ethic and always gives it his all whenever he plays for his boyhood club.