3 reasons why Marcus Rashford should extend his contract with Manchester United immediately

Marcus Rashford is in talks with Manchester United over extending his current deal at the club as per Sports Mole, which expires in the summer of 2024. The England forward has also been linked to French giants Paris-Saint-Germain who have held a long-standing interest in the player. The 25-year-old is set to return to Carrington this week to begin pre-season.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG remains uncertain and reports of the Frenchman leaving the club have resurfaced this summer, according to TeamTalk. Should Mbappe leave, Rashford would be an ideal replacement as his natural position is on the left wing, and that's precisely why the club are interested in him.

However, the academy graduate is a boyhood Manchester United fan and his departure would come as a huge shock. We will look at three reasons why Marcus Rashford should extend his contract at Manchester United immediately.

#3 Rashford is coming off one of his best seasons

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Last season was arguably the best ever season for Marcus Rashford in a United shirt as he scored finished with 30 goals across all competitions. After coming off a horrific prior 2021-22 season, the Englishman was at his brilliant best and was awarded the 'Sir Matt Busby's Player of the Year' award. He has adapted to the tactics and philosophy implemented by Erik ten Hag in not time.

Marcus Rashford was also a more improved finisher in front of goal, an area of his game that needed to be worked upon. The 25-year-old played a huge role in Erik ten Hag's successful first season at the club as most of the goals came from him. The manager has also spoken highly of the player's performances in several interviews and it is clear they have built good chemistry.

The future is bright and this is one of the reasons why he should extend his contract.

Rashford has the opportunity to become a club legend

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a homegrown product and made his way through the ranks of United's prestigious academy. United boast a history of producing talent from the academy and while many go on to have stellar careers, only a few have achieved huge success with the Red Devils. Since the Class of '92, there has not really been an academy graduate who has gone on to make history at the club.

The 25-year-old has this opportunity and is arguably the most important player in this squad under Ten Hag. It is also easy to envisage the forward as a captain for the Red Devils further down the line in his career.

Manchester United are on an upwards trajectory under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Erik ten Hag had a fantastic first season at the Manchester club. He achieved the crucial target of finishing in a UEFA Champions League space and also brought silverware back to the club after six barren years. It finally seems that United have a manager who can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford after many underwhelming seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Marcus Rashford was pivotal to the team's good performances last season. While his favoured position is off the left wing, he fulfilled the role of a number nine on numerous occasions due to Anthony Martial's injury issues. The 25-year-old excelled in that role and this is backed up by his output in front of goals.

Manchester United should always be competing for the biggest prizes and few will know this better than Marcus Rashford. There is definitely a feeling that under this manager the club can compete on all fronts which is another reason why the forward should sign a new deal.