3 reasons Raphael Varane is right to stay at Real Madrid

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
275   //    22 May 2019, 10:51 IST

Varane is one of the world's best defenders and despite Real's poor season, is committed to the cause
Varane is one of the world's best defenders and despite Real's poor season, is committed to the cause

Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane isn't usually one to talk - but he recently clarified his future. Tireless speculation has linked him with a lucrative move away from Madrid over the past few seasons, and again ahead of this summer window.

Manchester United and Juventus were among Europe's top clubs said to be monitoring his situation as he previously refused to confirm his plans. However, the Frenchman has now insisted he will remain with Los Blancos for the forthcoming campaign, as they look to recover after a forgettable campaign on all fronts in 2018/19. 

He was quoted as saying the following, by Spanish news outlet Marca:

"I'm going to continue here next year, I'm sure we're going to relive strong emotions. We have fought, tried hard, we cannot blame anything but it is true we missed that spark in difficult moments. They are cycles, I have not been at my best level but will see the best Varane again."

With that in mind, here we take a look at three reasons why the World Cup winner's decision is the right one on a personal level at this stage of his career: 

#3 Comfortable and content, it's low-risk and he remains highly valued

Varane is comfortable at Real, having been there for eight years - where he is highly valued
Varane is comfortable at Real, having been there for eight years - where he is highly valued

The first point is the most simple of the trio: why wouldn't he want to stay? Yes, it's a safe option but you have to look at things from the player's perspective. His stock hasn't been affected by their poor season, in-fact in some ways it has risen and it makes for a more believable transfer story. 

His motivations might change if that was the case and he suddenly found himself lower in Didier Deschamps' estimations for France, but that's not the case. Real want to keep hold of him and despite potential replacements being lined up, the fact he has a €500m release clause emphasises that point. 

Unless he says he's unhappy and actively seeks a move elsewhere, their stance will not change. Club captain and Varane's centre-back partner Sergio Ramos, 33, has been at Real for 14 years and has at least a year or two more at the top before he passes the mantelpiece, though it's clear to everyone that the Real hierarchy rate him highly - as they should.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Raphael Varane Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
