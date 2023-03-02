3 reasons why Real Madrid could beat Barcelona in Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Real Madrid will go head-to-head with their arch-rivals Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (March 2) at the Santiago Bernabeu .

Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the competition and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Barcelona, meanwhile, beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in the last eight.

Historically, the rivalry between the two teams has been intense, and the latest iteration promises to be interesting as well. So, let's look at three reasons why Real Madrid could beat Barcelona in this first-leg clash.

#3 Robert Lewandowski's absence in Barcelona's attack

Manchester United vs Barcelona: Knockout Round Playoff Leg Two - UEFA Europa League 22-23

Robert Lewandowski is the club's top-scorer this season, netting 25 times in 31 games across competitions. His presence in attack have been significant for manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Polish international, though, is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Barcelona's 1-0 loss to Almeria last weekend. So he will miss the clash against Real Madrid.

Given his immense attacking prowess, his absence could negatively impact Barcelona's performance in the final third. Furthermore, with Ousmane Dembele injured as well, Barcelona's attack could struggle against an in-form and robust Real Madrid backline.

#2 Form of Real Madrid's attack

Liverpool FC vs Los Blancos: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Looking at Madrid's attacking performances this season, you will notice that their attack has been clinical and outstanding. The attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo has produced 46 goals across competitions so far.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone



• Vinicius Jr: 18

• Karim Benzema: 18



What a duo! Real Madrid's top scorers this season:• Vinicius Jr: 18• Karim Benzema: 18What a duo! Real Madrid's top scorers this season:• Vinicius Jr: 18• Karim Benzema: 18What a duo! 🔥 https://t.co/mbWJ6MVB4C

Furthermore, the attack has often fired in unison, bailing the team out of difficult situations. This is one area Los Blancos have been better than Barcelona, who have been almost overly reliant on Robert Lewandowski for goals this season.

Given the Madrid attackers' impressive display so far, it could be difficult for Xavi's team to stop Los Blancos from finding the back of the net, especially at the Bernabeu..

#1 Real Madrid's outstanding home form

Rodrygo has been on fire this season.

Los Blancos have been decent at home this season, going unbeaten at the Bernabeu.

The Bernabau has been like a fortress for Carlo Ancelotti's men, and if they can maintain that form, it could be difficult for Barcelona - without Pedri, Dembele and other key players - to win at the home of their arch-rivals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona will be without Pedri, Dembele and Lewandowski for El Clasico Barcelona will be without Pedri, Dembele and Lewandowski for El Clasico 😳 https://t.co/GNswGdWlcE

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious in this clash.

Poll : 0 votes