3 Reasons why a title for Liverpool will be a catalyst for their dominance | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool have been phenomenal in the 2019-20 Premier League season. Without exaggerating, this is genuinely one of the best sides to have played in the Premier League. After 22 matches played, Liverpool sit first with 21 wins and a single draw. To put this into perspective, the Manchester City side, which was the first in Premier League history to reach the 100 point tally, had 62 points at this stage, in that season. Liverpool currently have 64.

Jurgen Klopp's side look unbeatable at the moment and look set to easily claim their first Premier League title. Last season's Champions League win laid the foundation for the run they are currently on. Similarly, a maiden Premier League title could act as a catalyst for a decade of Liverpool dominance.

Here are three reasons why we could see the same.

1. Squad composition

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have a motivated and committed squad. The age profile of the players sets them up for another four to five years of sustained performances with the current regulars. The average age of the side is 27.8 years. More importantly, the key players still have their best to come. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are 27, 28 and 28 respectively. They are in the prime of their careers and will be expected to sustain their current levels for at least another three to four years without any significant injuries.

Apart from the famed attacking trio, Liverpool's belligerent full-backs are also relatively young. Trent Alexander-Arnold is just 21 while Andy Robertson is 25. They should have no issues maintaining their current athleticism. The defence is no different as Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are 27 and 28 respectively and could see another six to seven years at the top level.

Liverpool do have a few areas where they may need to look at replacements in the near future. Players like James Milner and Adam Lallana could gradually be eased out of the side. Similarly, they could do with a better forward and more depth. Nevertheless, the current squad is enjoying a clean bill of health and good fortune. If the same continues, they have the foundations upon which to build their dominance.

2. Jurgen Klopp at the helm

Alisson Becker and Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is arguably the best motivator among all coaches. The German lives each moment as if he were on the pitch and this shows in how committed his players are in executing his vision. Klopp has committed himself to Liverpool. The German recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club till 2024. He has also spoken about his wish to leave an Alex Ferguson-like legacy at Merseyside. This means that Klopp is targeting a minimum of another four years of domestic and continental dominance.

Such a target is not out of Liverpool's reach either. Their only competitor domestically is Manchester City. They are arguably the best team in Europe as well. Klopp has every person associated with Liverpool, right from the Board to the fans, committed to his vision and fully supportive of his tenure. The German never had the financial resources he currently has at Borussia Dortmund. Despite this, he achieved major success in Germany. There is no reason why he can't do better at Liverpool given the size of their coffers. A motivated Klopp will bring the best out of Liverpool in the years to come.

3. FSG support

Virgil van Dijk celebrating his goal against Manchester United

The Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool FC, must be praised for their running of the club. The involved ownership of FSG has played a major role in the buoyant mood around Anfield at the moment. Since Klopp took over, FSG's operations have been impeccable. The transfer policy has been especially brilliant. Brendan Rodger's tenure was marred by poor signings like Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert and Lazar Markovic. Liverpool lacked a vision and plan.

Under Klopp, FSG have ensured that the German has the players and staff required to execute his style of football. Salah, Mane and Firmino were signed for approximately £100 million, a real bargain in today's market. Philippe Coutinho was sold for a massive €160 million to Barcelona. The money has been reinvested intelligently and effectively. FSG weren't afraid to spend £75 million on van Dijk, understanding that they needed a centre-back of his stature to stabilize the defence. Robertson could be the bargain of the decade for just £5 million.

Others like Alisson, Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain have all represented good investments. The point is that with owners who aren't afraid to spend, Liverpool can buy the best players if required. Despite such capabilities, they are not wasteful and spend only on players who can fit into Klopp's style of play. Responsible management and ownership are key in modern football. FSG brings such responsibility and are committed to seeing Liverpool back to their best.