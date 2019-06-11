3 reasons why Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a fantastic buy for Manchester United

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 266 // 11 Jun 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace want £65m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is arguably the hottest commodity in English football at present. The right-back has overly impressed with his performances at Selhurst Park, being named the club’s player of the season in the process. Many were even surprised when the right-back wasn’t named the PFA Young Player of the Year such has been the quality of his performances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chosen to oversee a massive overhaul at Old Trafford. The club and Ed Woodward are under severe pressure to improve from last year’s shambolic campaign. The signing of Daniel James was one step on that long road.

The Red Devils recently had a £40m bid rejected for the youngster, with the Eagles valuing the player closer to £65m. Reports again suggest United are preparing an improved bid for the 21-year-old.

In today’s market, this quoted fee is the norm for top quality youngsters, especially English ones. If Manchester United don’t pay it, another top club will.

Here are 3 reasons why Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a stellar buy for Manchester United.

#3 Homegrown Talent

Wan-Bissaka joined Crystal Palace when he was 11

Since the Homegrown player rule was implemented in 2015, the recruitment of England’s top clubs has completely changed. The rule states that teams must have a minimum of eight homegrown players in a squad of 25.

Greg Dyke introduced the rule as part of a proposal to give England a better chance at winning the 2022 World Cup. To be a homegrown player, one must have been at an English club for three years before the age of 21. Not only is Aaron Wan-Bissaka homegrown, but he’s top quality for his age bracket. Aside from Trent Alexander-Arnold, there isn’t a better young full-back in world football than the 21-year-old.

At the start of the 2018/19 campaign, United confirmed a squad with 10 homegrown players. Two of those players in Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba might leave this summer, strengthening United’s need to purchase the homegrown Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

1 / 3 NEXT