×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 reasons why Antonio Conte may have refused the Real Madrid job

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    02 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST

Conte has ruled himself out the running to take over at Madrid
Conte has ruled himself out the running to take over at Madrid

After Real Madrid's huge 5-1 defeat to rivals Barcelona, Antonio Conte was heavily rumoured to be taking over as the new manager of Real Madrid. Despite these reports being published in many sports outlets, the Italian quickly ruled himself out of the running by stating he has no interest in the position in Spain. This means that Santiago Solari is now in temporary charge of the club, as the search for a new manager continues.

Conte spurning the Madrid publicly is not good look for the struggling giants. However, despite Conte's snub, the Madrid job remains among the most prestigious in world football, so here we will discuss the three reasons why Conte decided that life in Madrid wasn't for him.

#3 Welcome break

Conte's Chelsea beat Manchester United in May to win The Emirates FA Cup
Conte's Chelsea beat Manchester United in May to win The Emirates FA Cup

Conte endured a stressful season last year with Chelsea. The Italian was constantly in the spotlight with both reports of him falling out with players, and constant speculation that those at the top of the club had lost their belief in Conte's ability to lead the club.

The former Italy manager managed to guide his team to an FA Cup triumph, however, he was sacked due to a disappointing league campaign as they fell from champions to 5th in just 12 months.

The 49-year-old has been in constant work since his management debut back in 2007, and the manager is now enjoying his first break for 10 years. Conte himself recently hinted that it is unlikely that he will manage this season, so the timing seems to be a factor in his decision not to join Madrid.

#2 Manchester Calling

Manchester United have had a poor start to the Premier League season
Manchester United have had a poor start to the Premier League season

Due to the immense pressure and speculation regarding Jose Mourinho's future, Antonio Conte has been linked to Manchester United over the last few weeks. Conte himself is not able to manage the club until the end of the season, as Chelsea have a contract clause stating the Italian cannot manage in England this season.

The 49-year-old has been reported to be 'confident' of getting the Manchester United job in the summer of 2019, however, this may depend on Manchester United's form under Jose Mourinho for the rest of the season.

Mourinho is still under contract, and if the team improves over the next six months, United will surely not replace the Portuguese manager. Conte wants to manage the Manchester giants, but this decision seems out of his hands.

#1 Real Madrid's players didn't want him

Real Madrid have suffered one of their worst ever starts to a La Liga season
Real Madrid have suffered one of their worst ever starts to a La Liga season

As soon as Antonio Conte emerged as the front-runner for the Madrid job, a number of important players were reported to have voiced their opposition to the Italian taking over. This reluctance from the players ultimately led to Conte ruling himself out of the job, as the Italian did not want to face both Madrid's current struggles, in addition to a squad that did not want him in charge.

Conte, of course, faced problems with certain players at Chelsea last season, and he was clearly not willing to face a toxic environment for a second time.

It is unknown which players were opposed to Conte's appointment, however, Madrid are known to have powerful figures in the dressing room such as Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

Now the Madrid search goes on. Let us know below who you want to see in charge.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Football Top 5/Top 10
T Elliott
ANALYST
-
5 players who may have no future at Real Madrid if...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Julen Lopetegui shouldn't have accepted the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star sends warning to Antonio Conte amid...
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez, not Lopetegui is responsible for the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino should not go to Real...
RELATED STORY
4 top managers who turned down offers from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
3 Managers Real Madrid could turn to after Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
3 probable long-term replacements for Julen Lopetegui at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us