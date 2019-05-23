3 reasons why Arsenal are in danger of being a mid-table club

Kartik Mathur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 489 // 23 May 2019, 22:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A mighty club on the verge of a downfall?

Arsenal Football Club is a club that is extremely famous worldwide for having a rich history and is famous for winning trophies. They achieved the unique feat going unbeaten in the entire Premier League season in 2004. But over the past few years, the club has slowly deteriorated and the standards of the club have dropped. From challenging for the Premier League title a decade ago, they have become a team who struggle to finish in the top four in recent years.

There are a multitude of reasons, both on and off the pitch, as to why this has happened and this may not be the lowest they have fallen. Here are 3 reasons why Arsenal may become a mid-table club in the near future.

#3 Poor management of the club by the owners

Stan Kroenke

For a club to be successful on the field, they have to work efficiently off the field. We can see a recent example of Liverpool, and how with the backing of the board, Klopp has managed to build a team full of world-beaters. At Arsenal, it is quite the opposite.

Arsenals owner Stan Kroenke has been severe criticism for not backing the club in the transfer market. He came under immense pressure from the fans to remove long-serving Arsene Wenger from the managerial post after a few disappointing seasons. Even though a new manager, Unai Emery, is in place, Kroenke has failed to give him enough funds.

Here we go - it's @BBCSport_David on #Arsenal. 🤣



"If they're in the Europa League, their transfer budget will be £40m. If they qualify for the #UCL, it will be higher."



Thoughts #Arsenal fans? 🤔



📻 📱 Listen live: https://t.co/0kUniWPgQm #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/RDGnJvpHaX — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 14, 2019

There is also some speculation that the transfer budget that will be available for Arsenal to spend in this transfer window is just 40 million euros. For a club which needs a massive squad overhaul, it is nowhere near enough.

Such dissent between the fans and the owners rarely ends on good terms and it seems as if the road that Arsenal are taking right now will hurt them in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT