3 reasons why Arsenal fans should be excited for the 2018-19 season

Krish Ajmani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature // 26 Oct 2018, 07:57 IST

Arsenal is undergoing major changes this season. The club is being restructured, new players have been brought in, old players have left and there is a new manager in the form of Unai Emery. The Gunners have finally found their groove under their new manager as veteran players like Ozil have found their golden touch and the strike force of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most feared in the Premier League.

Coming off of one of their worst seasons, Arsenal is looking to bounce back and there are a number of reasons why supporters of the red and white should be excited for the new season:

#1 A New Manager

The search for a new manager was started with many potential candidates such as Massimiliano Allegri, Diego Simeone and Mikel Arteta, a former Arsenal player himself and assistant manager at Manchester City. Ultimately, Unai Emery was signed. While some supporters were disappointed that the manager was not a blank slate, like Arteta, many were elated at the new signing.

Emery brings a lot of experience to the table. He worked at Sevilla with its smaller transfer budget, but even with the lack of funds, he still won the Europa League three times on the bounce with them. He also managed Paris Saint-Germain with its larger transfer budget, managing players such as Neymar, Cavani, and Mbappé (and their egos).

At a press conference after his appointment, Emery revealed that he wants to continue Arsenal's possession-based style of play, but also wants players to press the opposing team after losing the ball.

This will alleviate some of the lethargy or low energy gameplay which is sometimes criticized by fans. Also, many fans have grown excited after seeing his difficult training sessions at London Colney. Immediately after a preseason game, Emery held a training session, showing his intensity and desire to make sure his players are ready for the new season.

Additionally, as the first manager in decades for Arsenal, he does not have any emotional connections with any players. Wenger was known to coddle players, putting too much faith in their abilities and potential. Now, players have to prove themselves worthy of a starting spot week-in and week-out with a new manager calling the shots. This will draw out the best in players, as seen in the fledgling rivalry between Bernd Leno and Petr Cech and Lichtsteiner and Bellerin.

