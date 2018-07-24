Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Arsenal must sell Mesut Ozil

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5.34K   //    24 Jul 2018, 21:47 IST

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Mesut Ozil, Arsenal’s talisman, and a 5 time German Player of the Year announced his international retirement on grounds of racism and discrimination faced from the DFB, German media, and the general public.

Ozil was signed from Real Madrid on 2nd September 2013, for £42.5 million which was seen as a major coup by Arsene Wenger. He has produced moments of pure brilliance which would make you wonder at times if he is human.

These moments of brilliance are matched by long periods of frustrating displays where his style of play is seen as lazy and lethargic and you wonder if he is a magician because he becomes invisible.

Though he is Arsenal’s talisman and has just signed a new 5-year deal, the time is right to sell him for 3 main reasons.


3 - Unai Emery’s philosophy

Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery

For starters, Unai Emery style of play is centered on enthusiasm, heavy pressure, and energy on and off the ball.

So far, Emery has talked about building the team around Aaron Ramsey and Aubameyang. There is little mention of Ozil, though he has been handed the No. 10 jersey at Arsenal after Wilshere left the club.

Ozil’s style of play is not entirely suited to Emery’s style so it remains to be seen if he can change his game to fit in entirely or Emery will make changes to accommodate him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Mesut Ozil Arsene Wenger Unai Emery
Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal's waiting game: Mesut Özil still the centrepiece 
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil releases statement announcing he does not feel...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Arsenal are serious contenders for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Master playmakers: Comparing Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal and Max Meyer are a perfect match
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Can the new Arsenal manager solve the Ozil-Ramsey...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Arsenal will be a team to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
7 attributes of an ideal centre-back
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us