3 reasons why Arsenal must sell Mesut Ozil

Azaan Nazer FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5.34K // 24 Jul 2018, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mesut Ozil, Arsenal’s talisman, and a 5 time German Player of the Year announced his international retirement on grounds of racism and discrimination faced from the DFB, German media, and the general public.

Ozil was signed from Real Madrid on 2nd September 2013, for £42.5 million which was seen as a major coup by Arsene Wenger. He has produced moments of pure brilliance which would make you wonder at times if he is human.

These moments of brilliance are matched by long periods of frustrating displays where his style of play is seen as lazy and lethargic and you wonder if he is a magician because he becomes invisible.

Though he is Arsenal’s talisman and has just signed a new 5-year deal, the time is right to sell him for 3 main reasons.

3 - Unai Emery’s philosophy

For starters, Unai Emery style of play is centered on enthusiasm, heavy pressure, and energy on and off the ball.

So far, Emery has talked about building the team around Aaron Ramsey and Aubameyang. There is little mention of Ozil, though he has been handed the No. 10 jersey at Arsenal after Wilshere left the club.

Ozil’s style of play is not entirely suited to Emery’s style so it remains to be seen if he can change his game to fit in entirely or Emery will make changes to accommodate him.

1 / 3 NEXT