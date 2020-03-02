3 reasons why Arsenal should look to sign Dayot Upamecano in the summer

Dayot Upamecano has been heavily linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are currently going through a transitional period under Mikel Arteta and have seemingly undergone some improvement. However, unless the Gunners address the other problems in their squad, they won't be challenging for the Premier League title anytime soon.

One of those problems has, for a while, been the lack of a commanding figure at the heart of their defence. As a result, the north London giants might have to dip into the transfer window for reinforcements this summer.

The Gunners have been linked to a series of defenders in the last few months and may have already started looking for potential centre-back signings for the new campaign. In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Dayot Upamecano could be the perfect signing for the Emirates outfit.

#3 Quality on the ball

Upamecano is great on the ball

Under Arteta, Arsenal have shown a tendency to keep the ball and play out from the back, which means the Gunners will not only be targeting good defenders, but they will also be looking for centre-backs who are good on the ball and this is something that can be said about Upamecano.

RB Leipzig is a team that usually plays out from the back and we have seen how good Upamecano is on the ball. This season in the Bundesliga, he has averaged almost 90 touches per game, with a passing accuracy of 90%. He has played 0.4 key passes and almost 6 long balls per game.

Upamecano's quality on the ball, therefore, makes him an ideal candidate for Arsenal in the summer.

#2 Long-term solution

Upamecano is still young and learning

Upamecano is 21 years old and signing someone like him can give Arsenal a long-term solution to their defensive problems. The Gunners currently have the likes of Sokratis and David Luiz in their squad, both of whom are over 30, which means they need some young blood at the back.

Upamecano may be young but he also has a great deal of experience and is an option that Arteta would love to have in his squad.

#1 An instant upgrade on the current options

Upamecano can transform Arsenal

One can call Upamecano a complete defender as he boasts of brilliant technical ability and an astute reading of the game. Furthermore, he is also incredible in the air and has a great recovery pace.

Arsenal don't really have many good defenders in their team and if they sign Upamecano, he might get into the playing XI straight away and can become someone who can potentially transform their backline.

The 21-year-old is a very highly-rated centre-back and many clubs will be chasing him in the summer. This means Arsenal might have to fight some big clubs to acquire his services.

