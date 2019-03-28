3 reasons why Arsenal should not sell Sead Kolasinac

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery has been rumoured to be planning a squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window. When he took charge last summer, he brought in a few players who have been instrumental this season. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, in particular, have been exceptional in their adaption to the demands of the English Premier League. Meanwhile, Bernd Leno is starting to get a hang of things and has solidified his position in the starting eleven.

The amount that Emery will be entitled to, in the upcoming window, will depend heavily on whether the Gunners qualify for the UEFA Champions League. For two consecutive seasons, the North London club has finished outside of top four and they were tasked to play in the UEFA Europa League. Now, the Gunners find themselves in top-four and stand a chance to make a return to the top tier of European competition.

Besides receiving money from the board, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager could be tempted to cash in a couple of first-team players. Recently, fans have been guessing the fate of the respective Arsenal players. There are reports which suggest that Sead Kolasinac could be on his way out of the club should Arsenal find a suitable replacement in the position. Here are three reasons why it could be a wrong move to do so.

#1 Prime Age

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal has only two senior left-backs- Nacho Monreal and Kolasinac. The former is already 33-years-old and his career will no doubt come to an end soon. There are rumours that he could return to Spain or perhaps, join Barcelona as a backup defender at the end of this season. The Spaniard's contract will come to an end this summer and there has not been any confirmation from the club or player whether his contract will be extended.

When Arsenal faced a left-back defensive crisis earlier this season, it was evident that the Gunners struggled hard to find any first team player who could fill that position. Even if Arsenal were to purchase a new left-back, there are no guarantees that he will be able to adapt well in the first team and start playing on a regular basis.

Now at 25 years of age, Kolasinac is certainly reaching the peak of his career. It will only be a loss to the Gunners if they sell the former Bundesliga man. He should not be cashed in just for the sake of having more money in the transfer window. Kolasinac has offered so much for the team this season and Emery should instead make him one of the key men in the team next season.

