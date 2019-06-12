3 reasons why Arsenal should sign Joachim Andersen

UC Sampdoria v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final has affected the Gunners in more ways than the fans could imagine. The Gunners have to play in the Europa League next term far away from the glitz and glamour that the Champions League brings. Without Champions League football, the Gunners will have difficulty recruiting big-name players who wish to play in the Champions League.

With insufficient funds and lack of UCL football to lure the top talents, the Gunners have to play smart in the transfer window and recruit players who can propel Arsenal to the greater heights once again. One such player they are scouting is Joachim Anderson, who plays for Sampdoria. Here are the three reasons why Arsenal needs to sign him.

#3 Style of play

Torino FC v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

In his first season with the Gunners, Unai Emery has set up his side to play out from the back. With more and more sides employing this tactic, the move felt necessary. However, the tactic didn’t work well at Arsenal as Emery didn’t have the right personnel to bring the ball out from the back.

The Gunners' style of play has often looked lethargic with the Gunners unable to reproduce the scintillating style of play, that was a hallmark of the Wenger era.

The ability to distribute the ball quickly and intelligently has become increasingly valuable for defenders in the modern era and that is what the Dane can do. He is an accurate passer and impressed with his ball-playing abilities from the defence last season. Andersen has a passing accuracy of 88.8% as compared to Shkodran Mustafi's 81.9% in the Premier League. This huge difference shows that Andersen might be a more suitable candidate at the back if Emery wants to play from the defence.

With willing runners in front of him such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the other end of the pitch, Andersen could provide them with something to run at.

