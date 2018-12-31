3 reasons why Arsenal will bounce back from their current woes

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 275 // 31 Dec 2018, 06:53 IST

Liverpool destroyed Arsenal at Anfield - Premier League

It was an absolute disaster of a game for Arsenal at Anfield, as they were thrashed to death by the Premier League's leaders Liverpool. The scoreline read 5-1 and it was an embarrassing display by the North London side. The Gunners clearly won't be having a good night's sleep for weeks after watching their team getting downplayed to such an extent.

A Bobby Firmino hat-trick, Mohamed Salah's penalty and an easy Sadio Mane finish were enough to see off the visitors, and Liverpool completely switched off their engines in the second half.

The lack of quality substitutes on the bench for Arsenal made it even harder for Emery to make decisions, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil, and even Hector Bellerin, missed out the trip to Merseyside.

Well, they weren't the only players injured. The likes of Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal were also injured. Basically, six of the starting team players were injured and this was a huge blow to Emery and co. The defeat was expected but not with such a huge margin.

However, there is still time left for Arsenal to make a comeback and book a spot in the top 4. They are five points behind Chelsea, seven behind Tottenham, nine behind Manchester City, and 16 points behind Liverpool; a big reason to worry.

But there are a few factors which could help Arsenal get back to winning ways

#3 Heavy transfer links with Eric Bailly and Ever Banega

Banega might reunite for Emery at London

It is crystal clear that Arsenal needs some world-class reinforcements in their defensive line in the winter transfer market, as they have conceded 30 goals in 20 games, more than Liverpool (8) and their city-rivals Tottenham (21) combined.

With Holding out, the Arsenal board need to get at least one quality defender next month. Shkodran Mustafi is clearly not good enough, and Laurent Koscienly's injury has had a really bad effect on his game. Sokratis is Emery's choice, so he will be in the squad for years to come.

Eric Bailly will certainly solve the defensive crisis in the Arsenal squad, but the deal is still not complete. According to many media outlets, Bailly is allowed to leave Manchester United in January, while Arsenal are also linked to Ever Banega, who plays for Sevilla as a central midfielder.

Several Gooners have been disappointed with the board for going after a 30-year-old Banega instead of completing the deals with Nicolas Pepe or Ousmane Dembele. But the thing is, it is better to get Banega currently, for a few reasons.

Firstly, Arsenal do not have time to test. Emery has worked with Banega in the past and the Argentine knows Emery's style of play, which would make it much easier for him to start performing on a great level. Secondly, he is extremely experienced. Emery led Sevilla to a hat-trick of Europa Leagues between 2014 and 2016, with Banega being a Sevilla player in 2015 and 2016.

Dembele is highly unlikely to join the Gunners and Pepe would cost us staggering €90 million, so let's keep the expensive signings aside.

Banega would add immense quality to the squad. He can replace Granit Xhaka at times and I doubt if you have noticed, but Xhaka has been playing game after game for Arsenal, without adequate rest. The reason is that Arsenal do not have a CM as good as him in their ranks.

So, according to me, Banega would be a vital addition to the squad.

