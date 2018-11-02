×
3 reasons why Arsenal will defeat Liverpool on Saturday

Emmanuel Ayamga
02 Nov 2018

Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday
Football fans across the globe are set to witness another massive clash in the Premier League when Arsenal welcomes Liverpool this weekend. Both clubs have so far had a good start to the season, with the Gunners currently sitting in the fourth position on the league, while Liverpool are joint table-toppers with Manchester City.

In recent years, games between Arsenal and Liverpool have often produced a lot of goals and Saturday’s fixture is not expected to be any different. Unai Emery has finally been able to get Arsenal to play the way he wants and it is obvious that his fingerprints are now all over the team.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has moulded Liverpool to become title contenders, having struggled to get the club to compete in his first three years in charge. The German made some very good signings during the summer transfer window and everything is now paying off in terms of results.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool separated by just four points, this game is expected to be as close as possible. These are two teams that love to attack per the philosophies of their respective managers, however, the Gunners look good for value to get the win.

Here are three reasons why Arsenal will beat Liverpool on Saturday:

#3 The home advantage

The Gunners have been phenomenal at home this season
There are those who believe that playing at home has very little influence on the performance of a team, however, the fact is that Arsenal have simply been phenomenal when playing at the Emirates. The Gunners have made their home ground a fortress and that is evident by the number of games they’ve gone this season at the Emirates without losing.

Since losing 0-2 to Manchester City on the opening day of the season, Unai Emery’s side has played seven home games in all competitions and are yet to drop a single point in any. That seven-game winning streak at home comes as bad news for Liverpool.

The Reds have equally been phenomenal this season, but the Emirates has not always been a good ground for them. Playing on home turf, Arsenal surely will have the advantage, especially as the Gunners have demonstrated this season how ruthless they can be at the Emirates.

