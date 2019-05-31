×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Barcelona must not sell Philippe Coutinho

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
602   //    31 May 2019, 02:24 IST

Coutinho is reportedly set to depart this summer
Coutinho is reportedly set to depart this summer

A busy summer ahead is anticipated at Barcelona, as many exits as well as arrivals are expected and one name which has been linked with a departure in the summer is that of Philippe Coutinho, with reports emanating that the club is willing to listen to offers for the midfielder.

The Brazilian international had arrived Barcelona amidst much fanfare in January 2018, but just a little over a year later, the partnership has gone awry, with fans of the Blaugrana turning against their player and booing him on occasion.

With speculated interest from PSG and Manchester United, rumours are rife that Coutinho could be on his way out of Nou Camp this summer.

However, despite his struggles, it would be in Barcelona's best interests to resist the temptation of selling their number 7. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three reasons why Barcelona should not sell Philippe Coutinho.

#3 There are not many better options than him in the world

On his day, Coutinho is still among the best playmakers in the world
On his day, Coutinho is still among the best playmakers in the world

For five years at Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho dazzled and showcased his abilities, rising to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

His record of 41 goals and 35 assists from 152 appearances in the Premier League speaks volumes of his abilities, while he was also nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award and voted into the PFA Team of the year in 2915.

It is for these displays that Barcelona shelled out such a huge amount to get him and while it might not have worked out to plan so far, on his day, the 26-year-old remains among the best players in his position in the world.

Selling him would put Barcelona in the position of having to replace the ex-Liverpool man and a thorough glance at the available options shows that there are not many better options than him in the market and as such, Barcelona would be best served to retain him in their ranks.




1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
3 reasons why Philippe Coutinho must leave Barcelona this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sell Coutinho this summer 
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can replace Philippe Coutinho  at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Why Philippe Coutinho is struggling at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 factors that could help Philippe Coutinho rediscover his best form
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Luis Suarez reveals why Philippe Coutinho found life difficult at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Why Coutinho hasn't lived up to expectations at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Manchester United legend believes Barca are ready to sell Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 3 possible replacements for Philippe Coutinho on the left wing
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us