3 reasons why Barcelona must not sell Philippe Coutinho

A busy summer ahead is anticipated at Barcelona, as many exits as well as arrivals are expected and one name which has been linked with a departure in the summer is that of Philippe Coutinho, with reports emanating that the club is willing to listen to offers for the midfielder.

The Brazilian international had arrived Barcelona amidst much fanfare in January 2018, but just a little over a year later, the partnership has gone awry, with fans of the Blaugrana turning against their player and booing him on occasion.

With speculated interest from PSG and Manchester United, rumours are rife that Coutinho could be on his way out of Nou Camp this summer.

However, despite his struggles, it would be in Barcelona's best interests to resist the temptation of selling their number 7. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three reasons why Barcelona should not sell Philippe Coutinho.

#3 There are not many better options than him in the world

On his day, Coutinho is still among the best playmakers in the world

For five years at Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho dazzled and showcased his abilities, rising to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

His record of 41 goals and 35 assists from 152 appearances in the Premier League speaks volumes of his abilities, while he was also nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award and voted into the PFA Team of the year in 2915.

It is for these displays that Barcelona shelled out such a huge amount to get him and while it might not have worked out to plan so far, on his day, the 26-year-old remains among the best players in his position in the world.

Selling him would put Barcelona in the position of having to replace the ex-Liverpool man and a thorough glance at the available options shows that there are not many better options than him in the market and as such, Barcelona would be best served to retain him in their ranks.

