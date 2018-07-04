Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Colombia lost to England

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.42K   //    04 Jul 2018, 12:47 IST

Colombia played ugly... really ugly!
Colombia played ugly... really ugly!

England broke the dreaded penalty shootout jinx after triumphing 4-3 over Colombia to seal a first quarter-final appearance at the World Cups since 2006.

After a tempestuous first-half, Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead from another spot-kick and were well on their way to a win, before Yerry Mina popped up with another header, his third in the last as many games, in the third minute of injury-time.

No breakthrough in the extra-time paved way for the shootouts, and Jordan Henderson was the first to fluff his lines after seeing England's first two kicks clinically dispatched. But Jordan Pickford stepped up to the plate and denied Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca, leaving Eric Dier to seal their first shootout victory in four attempts.

Heartbreak for Colombia, but here are three reasons why they lost:

#1 Carlos Sanchez concedes another penalty

Sanchez conceded a second penalty in this competition
Sanchez conceded a second penalty in this competition

Carlos Sanchez's penalty box shenanigans have now cost Colombia two games, the latest one effectively ending their World Cup campaign. The imprudent La Roca, as he's fondly referred to, was sent off in the opening game to Japan for handling the ball inside the area and conceding a penalty, which was the catalyst in Colombia's defeat as they played a good 85 minutes of the match with 10-men.

If you play with fire, you're bound to get burnt. And his recklessness proved costly again when he brought Harry Kane down during a set-piece. The Fiorentina star wrapped himself around the Tottenham hitman while a corner was being played and pushed him to the ground to give away another cheap penalty. Kane duly converted and England had the breakthrough.

The Cafeteros had made life difficult for them from open play as clear-cut chances were few and far between. With Yerry Mina also equalizing late in the game, Colombia's eventually exit has this particular moment to look back on.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Colombia Football Jordan Henderson Harry Kane FIFA 18 Football Top 5/Top 10
