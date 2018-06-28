Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica: 3 reasons why Costa Rica drew with Switzerland

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan Ruiz'' penalty went in off Sommer and helped Costa Rica clinch a draw

Costa Rica went into the Nizhny Novgorod Arena having already checked out of their place in the World Cup. But Switzerland had almost everything to play for. They had to get a draw to ensure that their progression into the next round was not tampered with.

In a game that was widely expected to be a dead rubber (as Brazil were expected to win against the Serbs), entertainment did not come at a premium. There were plenty of shots on goal and both goalkeepers, Sommer of Switzerland and Keylor Navas of Costa Rica were both tested through the entirety of the 90 minutes.

To top it off, there was plenty of last-minute drama; something which has been a characteristic feature of this World Cup. Costa Rica equalized in the dying embers of the game from a penalty. Moments before the kick was awarded, VAR had denied Costa Rica the same after Bryan Ruiz had to be flagged offside.

At the end of the day, Switzerland and Brazil qualified from the group and Costa Rica can go home knowing they've at least tried their best in a testing group.

Without further ado, let's look at why the game between Costa Rica and Switzerland ended in a draw.

#3 Costa Rica came out swinging but failed to capitalize on their early momentum

Costa Rica came out of their blocks ready to take the game to the Swiss. And they did that with aplomb as Switzerland looked like the inferior side for the opening 30 minutes or so.

In fact, Sommer had to pull off 3 back to back brilliant saves to keep his side in the game as Colindres, Embolo and Oviedo all had strikes on goal. Colindres even hit the crossbar after beating Sommer from 25 yards out.

However, once the initial energy wore down, Switzerland got to enjoy more time on the ball and they made it count as Dzemaili headed home from a corner in the 31st minute.

Soon enough, Switzerland were winning the loose balls as Costa Rica looked like they'll once again be blown away by their opposition.